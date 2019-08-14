RCMP in PEI have been using drones for about two and a half years, and the technology has proven to be very helpful for the organization.
The primary use for drones is to get an aerial view of things like collision scenes. Prior to this, a helicopter would have to be called in from out of province, and though this helped, there were still risks involved.
“Any time you’re putting people in a helicopter, even when conditions are ideal, there are some risks that there could be a mishap,” said Staff Sergeant Kevin Bailey. “The drone technology, some of the newer drones, they’re GPS enabled. You could take your hands off the controls, and in a fair wind, the drone will hold position.”
S/Sgt Bailey said for the cost of getting the helicopter over here just once is equal to the cost of purchasing a single drone. He added that unlike older remote controlled electronics, the drones are quiet, with some equipped with zoom lenses that allows the operator to see better.
Other technology drones are equipped with is Forward Looking Infrared, FLIR for short.
“They’re the ones that detect heat,” explained S/Sgt Bailey. “We’ve used them a number of times looking for lost persons, or, on occasions, we’ve had someone we’re looking for avoiding police, we’ve used it to look for them as well. They’re great at detecting a person hiding out in a field, or that has run from the police.”
While the drones are very useful, there are rules and regulations that state when they can or can’t be used. For example, they cannot be flown over a person’s property for surveillance purposes without a warrant.
Most recently, an RCMP collision analyst and a drone were deployed to Woodtock on July 20, when Noah McInnis was killed in a single-vehicle collision, to help figure out what caused Mr McInnis’ vehicle to leave the road.
Another recent instance was in May, in and along the shore near Naufrage Harbour, when fisherman Jordan Hicken was lost at sea.
“Unfortunately when someone has been missing that long we weren’t using the FLIR, but using the drone to check the shore and check the areas near the shore,” said S/Sgt Bailey. “When the weather was good we could actually see quite a distance down in the water to see if there was any objects we wanted to check out.”
Unlike the incident at Naufrage Harbour, the drones weren’t used when the Kyla Anne capsized in September 2018. That search took place some distance offshore, too far out for the drone to search.
The drones are able to fly up to 80 kilometres an hour once they’re launched, and they can get into an area much quicker than someone on foot generally.
They also ensure safety if officers are entering a potentially dangerous situation, like in June, when RCMP received reports of a man with a gun on the Confederation Trail in Charlottetown. Before officers went in, a drone was sent up to see whether or not the individual could be spotted before officers went in.
There are drawbacks to using the drones. They can’t be used in strong winds, or if there is heavy fog or rain. They also can’t carry a very heavy payload, but S/Sgt Bailey said the drones work very well for the work RCMP does.
One thing S/Sgt Bailey said he’s looking forward to is seeing how drone technology will evolve.
“Having seen how far the technology has come in the last two years, I look forward to seeing how much further it’s going to come in the years to come,” he concluded. “Right now, our drones have an operating time of about 25 minutes, and then we’ve got to bring them back and change the batteries, but I suspect in the future that battery life will be measured in hours.”
