Silt and water depth a concern at Gordon’s Pond

On a sunny day, Alban Pineau and Grace Rayner of the Cascumpec Bay Watershed Association (CBWA) row out to near the edge of the drop off at Gordon’s Pond in Huntley.
The CBWA was doing a survey of the pond on Sept. 19 because the association feels the pond is becoming so shallow it’s allowing water to warm up before it keeps flowing through the estuary.
“We’d like to see something done,” said John Lane, chair of the CBWA. “We would like to see it at some point dug out and the depth of the pond reestablished so it’s not a place where algae grows and have a source of warm water.”
Using a measure stick, Ms Rayner dips it into the water and withdraws it, calling out the depth of the water. On shore, Mr Lane records the measurements on a clipboard. The procedure was done on a cross section of the pond.
Between 75 and 100 points on the pond were marked and measured, with the average depth being about five to five and a half feet. Mr Lane said he would like to see it deeper.
“I would like to see the whole pond be about seven or eight feet deep,” he said. “That would be a nice depth because it allows for bigger volume, it doesn’t heat up as fast because it’s not shallow, and it doesn’t allow vegetation to grow.”
Silt is another concern. Some places in the pond have a foot or two of silt, while in other spots it’s about four feet deep.
Along with the silt making the water shallower, it’s making the fish in the water more vulnerable.
“Because there’s not much water, so the predators such as the cormorant and osprey, they have pretty easy picking on the fish,” said Mr Lane. “If we can dig some holes and possibly dig the pond out deeper, they’ll have a better chance.”
The CBWA knows the sources of siltation are further down the Huntley River, before the point. They’re trying to pinpoint the exact source so they can try to eliminate it.
The association has already begun in its efforts to stop silt from flowing down the pond, including putting in a silt trap over the summer. A silt trap is a hole dug in the brook at about an eight or nine foot depth of water, and 80 feet long. When the water comes through, the trap slows it down, and when it slows down it drops some of the silt into the trap. Another effort are brush mats. These mats are placed in strategic spots along the river, so when water levels rise because of high rain, the silt drops down into the mats.
Once the survey is complete, the association is going to look for sources of funding to help further the project.
“We already have problems with global warming, we already have a problem with (how shallow) the water is in other areas,” concluded Mr Lane. “If we can prevent it from increasing a degree or two here before it goes down, it’s a little bit of a help.”
