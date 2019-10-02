Incumbent Liberal candidate looking to continue work investing in the region and its people

If Bobby Morrissey, federal Liberal candidate and incumbent Member of Parliament for the riding of Egmont, were to describe the last four years, the three words he would use would be busy, interesting, and rewarding.
“I’ve very much enjoyed the last four years and what we’ve been able to do for the riding I represent,” he said. “That’s why I ran provincially years ago, to see if I could make a difference.”
Mr Morrissey is proud of what has been accomplished in that time, which include helping to boost the declining work volume at the Summerside Tax Centre by converting it into a business tax processing centre, the expansion and modernization of Amalgamated Dairy Ltd, and the expansion of the aquaculture industry.
One of the things he enjoys most about being an MP though, are the people in his riding.
“I’ve found the majority of the people here are very progressive, very open-minded, very accepting and very embracing,” he said.
Mr Morrissey was born in Alberton, but he grew up outside of Tignish. It was his uncle who first got him involved with politics, bringing him to poll meetings. Eventually he was the riding president of the local Liberal Association, and became the party’s candidate in the provincial election of 1982, serving until the year 2000.
He admits he was a reluctant candidate at first.
Mr Morrissey explained that the reluctance came from the unknown, adding that when you’re applying for a job, most times you have a sense of what you’re going to be doing.
“Politics, there is no one job description, and nobody to sit down and tell you what your day is going to look like, because days are very unstructured,” he said. “You’re responding a lot of the time to a crisis, because the individual contacting you feels like it is a crisis, and to them it is a crisis. You’re a business advisor, social worker, employment councillor, (and) community development person. And then you have to get your head around all the complicated legislation. That’s why it’s reluctant.”
While promises can be made to the people and to their riding, these promises can sometimes be broken. Mr Morrissey said when you’re an MP you’re always facing an election, and that’s when people will pass judgement, as they will in a few weeks time.
While the current government has had some major accomplishments in the last four years, there are still things it’s working on, including a nine year national housing strategy plan.
Two major projects from this plan are currently taking place in Summerside, including the building of a 70 unit apartment building downtown near the waterfront. That plan took a year and a half to negotiate before the ground was broken.
“Negotiating takes time, and there’s a number of projects that are still in the negotiating stage that I want to see finalized,” Mr Morrissey said. “I want to see more development in the rural parts of the riding, and that’s why I’m running again, to continue the work on diversifying Egmont, growing it, and ensuring those supports are in place for the constituents of this riding when they need it.”
