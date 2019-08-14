Excitement in the air as annual parish picnic draws near

Folks in and around West Prince are excited as the date for the annual Palmer Road Parish Picnic draws ever closer.
The picnic, believed to be one of the largest parish picnics in the province, always draws a crowd. This year the event is on Sunday, August 18.
“We always run out of parking, the grounds are very full,” said Teresa Marleau, co-chair of the planning committee. “It’s incredible the people that come. People plan their vacations to come home for the parish picnic.”
Ms Marleau isn’t sure when the parish picnic first began, or when it ended, but explained that it was revived in 1984 by the parish’s priest at the time, Father Eloi Arsenault.
This year’s picnic features a variety of activities, including horse and wagon rides, chip bingo, flea market, plinko, spindle, a kid’s corner with face painting, a photo booth with a dress-up tickle trunk, music by the group Shiloh, two 50/50 draws, and more.
“We have a new game this year, flush bucket game,” said Ms Marleau. “You sit under a bucket, and there’s a target for people to hit. When you hit that, the water flushes out of the bucket. It doesn’t tip over, it flushes out like a toilet. It’s really cool.”
The picnic kicks off at 11 am with an outdoor Mass, with music for the Mass being performed by the men’s choir. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs.
Proceeds from the picnic will go toward maintenance of the church. Last year’s picnic raised over $30,000.
Planning for the picnic starts early in the year, usually around February or March, with the planning committee meeting once, sometimes twice a week, to get things ready.
One of the biggest things to plan for is the meals. Three options are available, a lobster plate, ham plate, and lobster burgers. Ms Marleau said about 600 plates of lobster are prepared.
Another major event at the picnic is the bake sale and cake auction.
“A lot of them are in memory cakes,” explained Ms Marleau. “People will make a cake in memory of a loved one, and people can donate anything for the bake sale.”
Anything left over at the end of the picnic is auctioned off on stage.
When asked why she believes the picnic is important for the area, one word came to mind: community.
“It brings the community together,” she said. “It’s people that haven’t seen old friends perhaps, and people come home from away. It’s just a nice, big, joyous event where it brings everybody together.”
