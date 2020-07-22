Atlantic salmon returning to Miminegash River

Salmon parr have returned to the Miminegash River after an absence of nearly two decades.
The fish were abundant in the river in the 1960s, and it was common to catch when fishing for brook trout, but over the years the population declined, and in 2001, there were no salmon to be found in the river.
Parr is one stage of life for the salmon, which has black spots on its back and sides, a forked tail, and no markings on its fins or tail.
Danny Murphy, coordinator of the Roseville/Miminegash Watersheds Inc, said he first noticed salmon coming back to the river in 2018.
“I caught a salmon parr when I was fishing, and then some of the locals were catching these things that didn’t look like trout, and we realized what we were,” he said. “In 2018 we did some electro fishing, it doesn’t kill them, it just stuns them, and then you measure them and let them go. We found quite a bit of these salmon parr.”
Over the years, the watershed group has been working hard to remove blockages and enhance the stream. Mr Murphy believes these efforts enabled a pair of Atlantic Salmon to return to the river and reproduce.
While salmon can be found in the Mill River, the Miminegash River is the only south draining river in West Prince to have Atlantic Salmon.
To help in its endeavours to increase the salmon population the watershed has received funding from the Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Project.
“We’re going to be installing a lot of data loggers, which will record the temperatures of different points in the stream,” said Mr Murphy. “The data loggers will go in pretty soon and start recording the temperatures.”
Along with the data loggers, the watershed group is going to be contacting land owners along the stream in the hope of creating a 60 foot buffer starting from the edge of the stream. This would mean no trees within this buffer would be cut, as the tree covering helps keep the temperature of the water down. Cooler water temperatures means there are less chances of algae and other things that could potentially be harmful to the salmon growing in the water.
If anyone catches a Salmon parr, they are recommended to release the parr gently, and let Mr Murphy know the location it was caught for research reasons and to monitor their progress. Salmon parr are easily injured, so they should be returned to the water as quickly and gently as possible.
Mr Murphy said it’s a great feeling seeing the salmon in the river again.
“It’s very rewarding to know that our work has paid off. Some day it could return to normal, we could actually have a salmon fishery,” he said. “Right now, we’re encouraging anyone to let the salmon parr go if they catch them because every parr that grows into a smolt and goes out to the ocean will come back and reproduce more salmon.”
