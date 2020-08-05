The owner of Iron Haven Gym is happy gym members have returned since the Alberton location reopened at the beginning of June.
“A lot of the members have been with us for years, they just really miss it,” said Terry Adams. “It becomes part of your life, so most people are back.”
Like many businesses, the gym was closed to the public for a number of months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some things have changed at Iron Haven Gym since the reopening, including more sanitizing, staying six feet apart, and spacing out some of the gym’s equipment.
Other guidelines include not coming to the gym if you’re feeling ill or have a fever, entering through the main entrance, but leaving through a separate exit, using disinfectant and paper towels to wipe down equipment after it’s been used, and arriving in workout attire in order to limit the amount of people in washrooms.
The gym is also doing contact tracing using its membership cards. This way, if someone comes in to train, then they scan in and scan out, and the gym has a precise tracking system of who was there on what day and what time.
One such member is Joshua Henderson. Prior to the shut down, he would be at the gym five to six times a week. His routine has stayed relatively the same, only now there’s more sanitizing involved.
Mr Henderson said it’s nice to be back at the gym.
“The last couple of weeks I had less courage with trying to stay active at home, he said. “I was sort of lazy at that point. I tried my best though.”
One thing Mr Henderson appreciates is the amount of space there is in the gym, meaning social distancing isn’t as much of a concern.
Fellow gym member Ty Gaudet agrees, comparing a gym workout to working out from home.
“It feels really good, it’s a lot better than staying at home, that’s for sure,” he said. “It was running, pushups, and a little bit of dumbbells and stuff, but not as much as here.”
Mr Adams said cooperation regarding the new regulations has been fantastic, and that members are doing whatever it takes to be able to come in, train, and work
“People train for so many different reasons, but even during the shut-down, a lot of people said they feel better physically, energy-wise, mentally, just to be able to start training again and get some physical activity and exert themselves, they just feel better all around, and I love hearing that.”
