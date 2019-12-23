Becoming good citizens: Students deliver donations to the West Prince Caring Cupboard

It was all hands on deck at St. Anthony’s Parish Hall on Dec. 16 as students from Hernewood Intermediate School dropped off what they’ve raised for the school’s annual food drive.
“We’ve done food drives since I came aboard, and I started in 2005,” said Melanie Corcoran, a teacher-librarian at the school. “As long as I remember, they’ve done it. Now we make it more into a homeroom challenge and it gets kind of competitive.”
Proceeds from the food drive go toward the Bloomfield location of the West Prince Caring Cupboard. The school has a goal of donating at least 275 items, one for every student enrolled. This year, over 1,000 items have been donated, with a value totalling $1,802.77.
Some of the items high in demand include ketchup, Cheez Whiz, and peanut butter, things that store well, have a longer shelf life, and are easily made into sandwiches and things like that.
Along with helping the Caring Cupboard, doing the food drive is beneficial for the students as well.
“We want to turn them into good citizens, so we want to see them involved in doing things that hopefully they will continue to do as they get older, as we want to help others,” concluded Ms Corcoran. “It’s something that really matters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.