Bottle drive hit as splash pad fundraiser

With the reduction of events in the Irish Moss Festival, the proceeds of which go toward paying off the splash pad in Bicentennial Park, the Town of Tignish has gotten creative in how it’s going to raise the money for payments.
Nick Handrahan, one of the summer students working for the town, thought a bottle drive might be a good idea.
“During school this year I did one of these for a student that was in the hospital,” he said. “We did that for him, and it turned out really good, so we figured we would do it for the splash pad.”
Now organizer for the Tignish bottle drive, which runs from July 13 to August 15, Mr Handrahan said the town doesn’t have a set number it’s hoping to raise. The total cost for the splash pad was around $130,000, with $100,000 already paid off.
The splash pad has been open to the public since August 2017, and has been used on many a hot summer day since then.
Bottles can be dropped off at Bertha’s Bottle Exchange on Dalton Avenue from Monday to Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm. Staff must be notified the bottles being dropped off are for the splash pad fundraiser, as those bottles are being set in a separate section of the building.
This is the second fundraiser this year for the splash pad. The first was a car wash, which earned $540.
Donations of cans and bottles have been steadily coming in. On the morning of July 17, 1,300 cans alone had been dropped off for the bottle drive.
Mr Handrahan said seeing the community come together to support something for all residents is nice.
“It’s really good, because doing this, we can start adding things in the community that everyone can use,” he said. “Everyone really likes the splash pad, so it’s nice to know they’re willing to help out with stuff like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.