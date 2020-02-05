Municipalities in West Prince continue to work away at updating their bylaws in accordance with the Municipal Government Act, which came into effect on Dec. 23, 2017.
The purpose of the Act is to raise the standards regarding good governance, financial accountability, administration and service delivery while at the same time providing municipalities with greater authority, flexibility and discretion.
Right now, most of the communities are working on the bylaw for the Regulation of Access to Information and Protection of Personal Information and for the Management and Disposal of Records.
Getting the bylaws done is pretty straightforward, as municipalities receive templates from the Department of Municipal Affairs.
“They send you these packages with a draft mark on them that say ‘Sample’ and you just go through them and adapt them for your own needs,” explained Donna Thomson, CAO for the Town of Alberton. “Once your get it adapted, it would go through two readings before they can be adopted, and then they have to be sent to Municipal Affairs. They approve the final, and once they approve it, it becomes part of your bylaw.”
Each of the readings take place at the monthly council meeting, meaning it takes at least two months in order for a bylaw to go on the books.
Current bylaws for Alberton include the Code of Conduct Bylaw, Conflict of Interest Bylaw, Development Bylaw, Elections Bylaw, Fees Bylaw, General Borrowing Bylaw, Grants Bylaw, Procedural Bylaw, Remuneration Bylaw, Reserve Funds Bylaw, Tax Rate Groups Bylaw, and the Town of Alberton Zoning Map
Things are on schedule in O’Leary as well. Bev Shaw, the town’s CAO said she prepares the bylaw and sends it out to council ahead of the monthly meeting so councillors have enough to review it so they know what they’re approving.
In addition to this, there are registries towns need to keep.
“Every motion that’s made during a council meeting, they not only want us to keep the minutes for it and keep them together, we have to pick every motion and every resolution out of that and make a separate registry for it,” she said.
In Tignish, it’s a planning board made up of six people that works on updating the bylaws.
Debbie Fennessey, chair of the planning board committee, is one of the six. Along with updating the bylaws, the board updates the town’s official plan and makes recommendations for where they want to see Tignish go in the next 10 to 15 years. Once the official plan is complete, they bring it to the town council, who then decides whether or not to approve it. If it’s approved, a consultant is hired to draft the plan together.
“We’d like to see more businesses, more housing, because right now we’re on a shortage,” she said. “Our aim is to try to bring more people into Tignish.”
Ms Fennessey said the hope is to have the town’s official plan completed by the end of February.
Updating the bylaws has been a lot of work for the various CAOs and planning board committees in the region, but all agree that staff at Municipal Affairs have been great when it comes to any issues that may arise.
“They’re wonderful,” said Marie Barlow, CAO for the Village of Tyne Valley. “I’ve never had a call that didn’t get the right answer, or didn’t get help working through whatever I needed. They’re excellent.”
