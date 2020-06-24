Canada Day will be a quiet affair in West Prince this year

Canada Day festivities in West Prince will be a little more subdued this year because of social distancing measures from the COVID-19 pandemic.
None of the communities in the region are planning anything involving large crowds, even though Phase Four of Renew PEI Together begins on June 26.
“It’s not your traditional celebrations, but we’re going to do some virtual greetings and celebrations through the town’s website and social media page,” said Andrew Avery, recreation director for the Town of O’Leary. “Last year we attracted at least 450 people or more, and it’s just not fair to have some people in, but have to turn others away.”
The Town of Alberton is looking at planning a contest on July 1, where residents can decorate their homes in red and white, with the top three homes receiving some kind of prize. For the town’s youth, Donna Thomson, the town’s CAO suggesting painting rocks with Canadian flags on one side, and a number from one to 10 on the other. If someone finds one of these rocks, they can bring them to the town hall and receive a prize with the corresponding number from their rock.
Tina Richard, recreation director for Tignish said the town has a few smaller events planned in the lead up to Canada Day this year.
“Our scavenger flag hunt starts on Friday (June 26) and finishes Canada Day, and then decorating is mostly what our plans are this year,” she said. “We’re re-lighting our Christmas tree as a Canada Day tree. That evening we’ll have ‘Oh, Canada” being sung, the tree will be lit, and it will be playing for the first little while when the tree first lights up that evening with our Canada Day colours.”
To keep with social distancing measures, residents are encouraged to watch the tree lighting from their vehicles.
Tyne Valley also has something planned, and are working with public health officials in the province to try and host a small event.
