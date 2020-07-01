Traffic in Alberton was temporarily diverted following a vehicular collision on the intersection of Church Street and Main Street just before 5:30 pm on Canada Day.
Island EMS was the first responder on scene. There were no injuries resulting from the accident, though the passengers in one vehicle had to exit through the driver's door, as the passenger side door could not open.
The Alberton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene as well, diverting traffic away from the accident and emptying bags of soil on the ground to soak up liquid that was leaking from both vehicles.
“Based on the evidence that we have, and an independent witness, we subsequently issued a ticket, summary offence ticket for failing to yield the right of way to an approaching vehicle at an intersection,” said Captain James Patterson of the West Prince detachment of the RCMP.
Traffic at the intersection resumed just under an hour after the accident occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.