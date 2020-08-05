CBWA removing silt to aid aquaculture

The Cascumpec Bay Watershed Association (CBWA) removed between six and eight truckloads of silt from a silt trap in the upper echelons of the Hills River in Elmsdale on July 28.
Silt is fine sand, clay, or other material carried by running water, deposited as a sediment, which can sometimes clog up a river. This particular silt trap was dug out three or four years ago.
John Lane, coordinator for the CBWA, explained why having silt in a river system isn’t good.
“What it does is it degrades the habitat for them to spawn,” he said. “Secondly, if it’s happening in the warm weather like we’re having now, the silt gets into their gills and they have to cough it out. If the water is warm, like in shallow areas, then the fish struggle, they can even die.”
There was 150 metres of diversion tube installed downstream from the excavation to help keep water out of the riverbed where the silt will be. Members of the association also held up a large yellow coffer dam to keep water from getting to the excavation site.
Because regulations from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada require work to be done “in the dry”, the silt can’t be dug out if it’s still under water. The coffer dam makes it easier to dam up a water system, it can be deployed with 15 to 20 minutes, used in remote areas, and is light enough to be carried and operated by two people. An excavator was used to dig up the silt from the river bed.
“What we do is we dig a big hole, and we spread it further up the bank, then, we put the stuff we pulled out of the stream and put it in the big hole and cover it with seed and straw,” said Mr Lane. “It’s very good soil, so it will be growing over and in two week’s time you won’t even know we were here.”
The hole for the silt is about eight feet deep, and 40 feet long by 30 feet wide, roughly the size of the foundation for a home.
Soil that contains silt is usually more fertile than other types of soil, as silt promotes water retention and air circulation, but the silt removed by the CBWA could have contaminants in it, and by law cannot be moved to a different location. The whole process took approximately four hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.