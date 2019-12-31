Celebrating Christmas the olde fashioned way

St. Anthony’s Parish invites one and all to its Olde Christmas Celebration, which will be held on Jan. 5, 2020.
A fundraiser for the parish, organizers wanted to do something for the Christmas season, but didn’t want to be part of the whole Christmas rush.
“It seems every organization that people belong to, whether it be religious or otherwise, are trying to squeeze things in before Christmas, and it gets so busy and hectic,” said Stacy MacWilliams, one of the organizers. “We thought it was a nice, beautiful, peaceful way to come back together and celebrate Christmas.”
Cost of entry is by donation, with proceeds going toward the purchasing of storm windows for the church. All storm windows have to be measured and custom made. Not only do they protect the stained glass windows in the church, they also offer more insulation for heat and protection from the cold, as the original windows are all single-pane with wooden frames.
The church itself was built in 1873, but the stain glass windows were installed at some point in the 1980s. Each storm window costs about $2,000.
“The choir director and I were talking about doing something to raise money for the windows,” said Ms MacWilliams. “We’re still fundraising for all the renovations that we did, so we wanted to do something different. We do have a lot of talent at St Anthony’s, our parish and our sister parishes. Last year we decided we would give this a try.”
Father Danny Wilson explained that the 12 days of Christmas actually begin on Dec. 25 and go to Jan. 5, which marks the Epiphany. Some people celebrate right up to the Purification of the Lord, which takes place on Feb. 2.
The event is called Olde Christmas because Eastern United and Orthodox Churches follow the Julian Calendar, which is previous to the Gregorian Calendar that most of the world follows at the present time. In the Julian Calendar, Christmas falls somewhere near the end of the first week in January.
Performances during the celebration include the St Anthony’s Church Choir, the St Anthony’s Men’s Choir, Julie Arsenault, Danalee Lynch-Veinotte, Jordan and Evelyn LeClair, and much more. A small reception will be held after the celebration.
“We’ll probably start with the written gospel for the day,” said Father Wilson. “Actually, I was thinking about giving a reflection on that song The Twelve Days of Christmas. It’s an evening of song, of scriptural reflection, and people praying together and celebrating the birth of the saviour.”
Should it storm the day of the celebration, the event will take place the next day.
Money aside, both Ms MacWilliams and Father Wilson hope the event brings a greater sense of community, and that people can come together as neighbours, friends, and parishioners.
“There’s a lot of good will this time of year, and it’s nice for people to come together and celebrate their faith and to be together,” concluded Father Wilson. “It’s a rushed season when Christmas comes, and then it’s over. It’s a time to regroup.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.