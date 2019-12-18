When Kelly Pitre opened the front door to her family home in Christopher Cross on Dec. 9, she wasn’t expected to be greeted with the sight of her son Blake’s hockey team, the Tignish Initiation, along with Santa Claus, on the front porch singing Christmas carols.
“It was very overwhelming and brought tears to my eyes,” she said. “People tell you ‘We’re thinking of you, we’re praying for you,’ and they show up at the door, it just goes to show that they actually are. We know they are.”
Blake suffers from Minimal Change Disease causing Nephrotic Syndrome, which affects his kidneys. Kelly first noticed something was wrong around Christmas 2018. She said it was kind of a mother’s instinct, and that something just didn’t feel right.
“His hockey helmet, we had to keep making it bigger and bigger, and he seemed to be putting on weight, but it wasn’t weight, he just seemed to be getting bigger,” she said. “We couldn’t really describe it, he just seemed to be getting heavier, and things just didn’t seem right.”
It turned out that Blake was retaining fluid. After being taken to the family doctor, bloodwork was done. When the results came in, doctors suspected Nephrotic Syndrome, and he was referred to a pediatrician, where the diagnosis was confirmed and he was put on 45 milligrams of Prednisone. Twice he’s been on the medication, and twice he’s relapsed.
Kelly said Blake goes into remission very quickly once he’s on Prednisone. Being weaned off the Prednisone was rough, especially the first time, and he would get bad migraines and be vomiting.
The Pitre family, which also includes Kelly’s husband Malcolm and daughter Karlie, were told if Blake relapses a third time, a kidney biopsy would need to be done to confirm Minimal Change Disease.
“Loosely speaking, it causes your immune system to overwork,” explained Kelly. “If he catches a bug, his Minimal Change Disease kind of makes his immune system go a little crazy, which causes his kidneys to not filter right. The filters open up and it spills protein in the rest of his body, and that’s what causes the retaining of fluid, and the Nephrotic Syndrome is the fluid.”
This most recent time, Blake gained 14 pounds of fluid. Once he was taken off the Prednisone he lost 14 pounds of fluid. Kelly said it’s disturbing to see as a parent, adding that it’s hard to believe a person can gain and lose weight like that. She said they have a picture for every month of the year and he looks so different in every picture because you can see him going through the treatment process.
Pediatricians didn’t want to have Blake on Prednisone for more than a year, so he’s taking a different medication this time, Cyclophosphamide, a chemotherapy drug, normally used with cancer patients. The dosage Blake is taking isn’t as high a dose as a cancer patient would take, but the side effects are the same, meaning among other things, he could possibly lose his hair. He’ll be on this treatment for 12 to 16 weeks.
A relapse tends to happen four to six weeks after finishing up with treatment. The family won’t know what kind of effect it will have until sometime in March. There’s a 40 per cent chance of being cured, a 40 per cent chance his relapses won’t be as bad and he’ll still have to do some Prednisone, and a 20 per cent chance that it won’t work at all.
Through it all though, Kelly said Blake has been very tough.
“He doesn’t like the migraines when he gets them, and he’s had a couple since he started coming off Prednisone this time,” she said. “When he gets them they’re not nice. He’s nauseous, and he can’t stand any light or sound. Other than that, he’s very resilient. He’s your typical little boy, and can’t wait to get back to hockey and stuff like that.”
Blake played his first game of hockey in over a month on Dec. 14. He fell once, giving his mother a good fright in the process, but was okay.
The visit from his teammates, each of whom brought a gift for Blake, was a wonderful surprise for the family. Proceeds from the 50/50 draw of hockey team’s game on Dec. 7 were given as well, totalling over $200.
Kelly said the team’s manager, Chancey Gaudette, sent her a message a few days prior to the surprise, saying some of the team members wanted to pop by to give a little gift to Blake. Knowing Ms Gaudette also has a son on the team, she assumed it would be them, stopping in.
“When I went to the front of the house I saw a couple of cars parked at the end of the road and decided that must be them,” she said. “I could hear some noise, and I walked out, and his team comes spilling in, all these little boys with their jerseys on, and I was shocked, I didn’t expect it.”
Kelly said she and her family are proud to be part of the Tignish community, and that supporting the community is really important to them, and this was a perfect example of exactly what this community is about.
The family is surprised by how much coverage the event has received, even making the national stage as The Moment at the end of CBC’s The National on Dec. 12.
“We didn’t necessarily want to draw a lot of attention to Blake, because he’s just a little boy going about a little boy’s life,” she concluded. “I think we spend a lot of our lives talking about negative things, and if there’s a positive, good news story to be told, I guess it should be told.”
