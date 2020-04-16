Staff at Community Inclusions are always trying to plan at least two steps ahead about how to help clients since COVID-19 arrived in the province.
Executive director Kevin Porter said it was challenging in the beginning, and will continue to be a challenge, but the organization is doing its best to plan for both the best and worst case scenarios in the chance that COVID-19 reaches the area.
“We’ve re-deployed our frontline day service staff to a supportive role in our residential services because we still have four supported residences and we have apartments here in O’Leary where we provide some indirect support and residential monitoring,” he said. “We’ve been busy with that and coming up with a new way of doing things as far as temporarily shutting down one part of the service and re-directing it to another. That took a little while to get up and running.”
Mr Porter also noted that Community Inclusions is working with the Emergency Measures Organization in regard to acquiring personal protective equipment, and ensuring staff have proper access to mental health support in regard to helping them work through any issues they might have during the pandemic.
There isn’t a large amount of staff at Community Inclusions, but Mr Porter said in an effort to keep people off the roads, the organization is trying to keep the time administrative staff and staff at the apartments spend with their clients, and the public, at more of a minimum.
This has meant temporarily shuttering day programs, like the Maple House Bakery and Café.
“With our bakery, we continued to operate and scale back the services we were offering, with recommendations from the province,” explained Mr Porter. “Whenever it turned to doing takeout, we felt we didn’t have the capacity. We didn’t have a drive-thru window or a wireless ATM. We felt we couldn’t do it safely, so at this point our staff are temporarily laid off and looking at different government programs that they can offer, and what supports we can do with those guys.”
In regard to clients who are renting one of the apartments from Community Inclusions, Mr Porter said a lot of their rent comes to the organization third-party from the Department of Social Programs and Housing.
The pandemic has meant an adjustment not only for staff at Community Inclusions, but for the clients as well. Mr Porter said a lot of the organization’s clients are routine-oriented,and four of the residents took part in the day programs, and that having to stay home and adjust to the new reality has been hard.
“Some of the jobs of our re-deployed staff is doing on-site activities, keeping social distancing in mind, trying to work in smaller groups and those kinds of things. They’re acting as a support for our existing residential staff, so that’s been a help too,” he said. “There’s people who live at home with their parents or care givers, and we’re just trying to find a ways, whether it’s just a visit to the end of their driveway and a chat, or some individuals that maybe don’t have that tablet at home or internet capability to do that chat. We’ve been trying to do a mixture of things to keep in touch with people.”
Community Inclusions also does a weekly teleconference with various department representatives with the provincial government, along with non-government organizations on PEI.
Mr Porter said there has been a lot of talk in the media regarding essential workers, including frontline workers, and those who work in the healthcare field. He would also like to see residential workers recognized for all they do.
“They’re coming to work in this difficult time where everybody is a little on edge, and scared, they work with a vulnerable population that needs their support, and they’re doing a great job,” he concluded. “Not-for-profits that are doing residential services, I really hope they get their due because I’m so proud of the job that they’re doing, and continue to provide supports to the population that we’re dedicated to everyday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.