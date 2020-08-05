Concerns raised over medical services in West Prince

In 2015, Linda A (her full unabbreviated name) was living just outside of Summerside. Mid-February that year, she felt the symptoms of a stroke. She called 911.
“It was over two hours before I received medical attention,” she said.
Sometime after calling 911, Ms A was picked up by an ambulance and taken to Prince County Hospital’s 24/7 emergency department, a facility which was and still is equipped to deal with the type of stroke Ms A incurred. There, she waited longer to receive the full extent of care she needed.
Ms A, a retired veteran and a senior, said she is grateful to be alive but she has had to overcome a variety of debilitating after-effects.
“I was hardly able to speak for two years, I couldn’t go grocery shopping alone, I had memory loss and difficulties and I couldn’t multi-task,” said Ms A, adding that she experienced long processing delays in conversations. This made socializing difficult and hit her mental health.
“My neurologist says I am extremely fortunate,” said Ms A who has, for the most part, recovered.
She wonders if she would have experienced as many effects if treatment was administered faster.
“Time is brain,” said Sarah Crozier with the Heart and Stroke Foundation confirming that minutes do matter when responding to strokes. She added that there is a critical three hour window from onset for healthcare professionals to provide certain life changing treatments effectively.
This is partly why she emphasizes the importance of calling 911 as soon as stroke symptoms like weakness in the face or arms (especially on one side of the body), slurred speech or dizziness are detected. She said it’s important to call and wait for an ambulance rather than drive to a hospital because paramedics will assess the patient to determine which hospital will be able to provide adequate treatment. Paramedics will also communicate with the hospital to ensure the patient will be treated as fast as possible upon arrival.
Now Ms A lives between Bloomfield and O’Leary. The emergency care centre nearest to Ms A’s home is Western Hospital in Alberton. The nearest hospital equipped to treat strokes is still Prince County Hospital, about a 45 minute drive from her house.
“Forget it,” said Ms A about her expectations to receive faster treatment should she experience another stroke. In addition to the longer drive to a hospital, ambulance response times in Ms A’s region have been recorded to be slower than in the Summerside health region and ambulance response times province-wide have been rising based on data from April 2019 through March 2020.
This data does not account for an ambulance which has been stationed in O’Leary since the data was released and it includes responses to all call types. Responses are prioritized based on a triage system. Ms A said if she were to have symptoms of a stroke or any other medical emergency today, she would be hesitant to call 911.
“I would hesitate to call because I might be taken to Summerside or Charlottetown and I don’t want to be taken that far from home,” she said explaining that she would likely need to take a taxi home when leaving the hospital.
Because Western Hospital is smaller and in her community, she feels like she is treated more like a human and less like a number than at the Island’s larger hospitals.
“These things make you think twice about picking up the phone,” she said, “I’m more likely to just lay down and see, oh will this just pass?”
Ms A said consistent and full emergency services at a local hospital like Western Hospital in Alberton would reduce the reluctance to seek care if or when she needs it.
Western Hospital’s Collaborative Emergency Centre is open eight hours a day and has been closing frequently due to nursing and physician shortages. Based on a compilation of notices announcing closures, the emergency care centre has closed or reduced hours due to staff shortages 16 days since the beginning of March this year. This type of closure has been regular at the hospital for years.
“Something needs to be done,” said Allan McInnis, mayor of Tignish. “If I had a final say in it, I’d make incentives a little better for nurses and doctors to work here.”
He noted some older Tignish residents are intimidated to go from Tignish to the O’Leary medical center much less all the way to Summerside’s Prince County Hospital for emergency care.
Beyond reluctance to call an ambulance or drive to Summerside, Mr McInnis suspects the closure is leaving residents in the area at greater risk.
“The ER wasn’t open here and a lady from assisted living had to go to Summerside. She died on the way down,” said Mr McInnis.
He said reliable and quick treatment for emergencies like heart attacks and other time sensitive health concerns should be readily and consistently available to everyone in Tignish and West Prince.
In addition to an aging population, more prone to heart and stroke incidents, Mr McInnis remarked that the prevalence of the farming industry in the area causes some serious accidents which require immediate treatment.
“I think the people that are making these decisions don’t realize the inconvenience it’s causing,” said Mr McInnis, “It’s an essential service to this end of the Island.”
Hal Perry, Tignish-Palmer Road MLA, agrees with Mr McInnis.
In July, during the spring session of the legislature, Alberton-Bloomfield MLA and cabinet minister Ernie Hudson said his government had completely filled the 70 per cent vacancy in nursing positions at Western Hospital.
Mr Perry admits, when a Liberal government was in power, vacancies existed but he said it’s important to acknowledge the inconsistency of the service and to continue toward solutions rather than saying the problem is solved when it is not.
Both Mr Perry and Trish Altass, Tyne Valley-Sherbrooke MLA and the official opposition’s designated health critic, said if the staff complement is full and there are still shortages due to vacation or sick leave—the definition of a full complement needs to be adjusted. Currently the full staff complement at Western Hospital includes 6.3 full time equivalent RNs for the emergency department and 8.2 full time equivalent RNs for the hospital’s medical units, two dedicated emergency department physicians (one of these positions has been vacant since April 2019) and three family medicine physicians (one is currently on maternity leave until January 2021).
“I’m ex military,” said Ms A, “and if you have a full complement you at least have a skeleton staff when people go on vacation or take sick leave. So I call bull.”
No doctors practicing in West Prince were able to comment in time for the publication of this article.
