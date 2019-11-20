Councils discuss bylaw officer proposal

The councils of Tignish and O’Leary say they need more information before considering a proposal on sharing the cost of a bylaw enforcement officer for West Prince.
In October, Mayor David Gordon of Alberton suggested at the town’s council meeting they look into hiring a bylaw enforcement officer for the region, proposing the idea of setting up a meeting between other councils in the area to explore the possibility of cost-sharing the position.
“We’re talking to a firm out of Charlottetown in regard to starting the process,” said Mr Gordon at Alberton’s council meeting on Nov. 12. “It’s in the planning stages, but we’re working on it.”
The mayor said he spoke to the other three major councils in the area, O’Leary, Tyne Valley, and Tignish, with all showing interest in the idea.
At their meeting on Nov. 12, Tignish mayor Allan McInnis said his council is open to the idea of attending an information meeting on the subject, but doesn’t feel a bylaw officer for his community is feasible for the amount of times they might require the services of one.
“Do we have as many problems as other communities that need a bylaw officer, I’m probably going to say no,” he said. “We in pretty good shape here in the town.”
Using the example of unsightly properties, Mr McInnis said the town has been fortunate enough to resolve those types of issues through council.
Mr McInnis said when he spoke with Mayor Gordon about the possibility of cost-sharing a bylaw officer one hurdle that both communities are currently working on is updating their official plans.
According to the provincial website, a municipal official plan creates the vision for the use of the land in the municipality by directing land use for the future ‘based on considerations such as the physical, social, environmental and economic effects of past, existing and projected land use and development trends’.
“Until we get our official plan done, we can’t do too much about it,” said Mr McInnis in regards to a bylaw officer.
Mayor Eric Gavin of O’Leary was in agreement with finding out further information before making a decision on the matter.
“This is my opinion, if they’re just going to be a bylaw officer for barking dogs, probably not,” said the mayor at the town’s council meeting on Nov. 13. “But, if it’s going to be a bylaw officer, for something serious, I’ll not say yet... We’re going to sit down with them and discuss it first, and then we’ll go from there.”
