COVID-19 could delay beginning of the spring oyster season

Oyster fishers in the province are waiting for a response from the federal government after a vote took place over the weekend on whether or not to delay the start of the spring fishing season.
There are 257 members of the PEI Shellfish Association, and of that number, 213 took part in the vote. Results from that vote show 95 per cent of those who took part would like a two week delay, with a further review to follow.
Typically, the season starts on May 1, but that, like many things, might not start on time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If it’s voted to be a delay, it will be until the markets can handle the oysters, or the buyers feel comfortable in buying,” said Bob MacLeod, president of the PEI Shellfish Association. “Right now, there’s no buyers really prepared to buy. Their markets have dried up, they’re really not prepared to buy at the start of the season.”
If this delay happens, there likely won’t be an extension to the season to go along with it. This is because the spring season goes to the middle of July, when oyster spat is settled on the beds of the various rivers in the province.
Fellow oyster fisher Robert Bernard agrees that an extension to the season would not be a good idea.
“How they grow and how they shape up is how we work the bottom, and the more we work it, the better oyster we put out,” he said. “This means these oysters are not going to shape up good. There are going to be more standards (as opposed to choice grade), so it affects our bottom, even if we don’t fish.”
Unlike lobsters, which can be frozen, growing and keeping oysters alive is a more delicate process. They have to be put on the bottom of a river bed, but can’t be put on too thick, otherwise there’s a risk of them dying. Sea lettuce has also been an issue over the last number of years as well, because it can suffocate the oysters.
Another concern over a delay to the start of the season is how it will impact Employment Insurance. Mr MacLeod said if fishers are going to miss part of their season, they would like to see government step up and renegotiate how much E.I. they’ll need for winter.
Along with buyers having no interest in purchasing oysters, part of the reason for the delay is the fact that restaurants and bars, which make up a big part of the shellfish market, are closed for the foreseeable future. This in turn will have an impact on price.
“We’ve been struggling with oysters for years for a fair price, this means our price is going to be even lower,” said Mr Bernard. “If we do go fishing, this means we’re going to be fishing for nothing, and I mean not one thing. Our prices, if you call it fair, is not above average, it’s just borderline. This means our price is going to go down $10, $20, $30 a box. Oysters aren’t going to be worth fishing too.”
