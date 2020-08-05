Dr Heather Keizer, the Island’s Chief of Mental Health and Addictions Services and lead psychiatrist in Montague, has been surprised by how well virtual and telehealth care is working for her patients.
“I think it’s very cool. I, as a psychiatrist in Montague, have been able to do group therapy by telehealth for patients in Souris,” Dr Keizer. said
She had previously initiated a group program in Montague for patients who need ongoing management of serious diagnoses.
Last month she offered a group therapy session in Souris. Patients gathered to benefit from the social element of the session. Mental health professionals in Souris took care of logistics and Dr Keizer used a secure version of Zoom for healthcare to join the group and lead the meeting.
“People didn’t have to travel from Souris to Montague that day,” said Dr Keizer, who sees this an invaluable advantage to some patients.
Some of her patients have expressed having to choose between buying groceries and paying for gas or time off work to make it to appointments.
Other patients have expressed feeling more comfortable speaking from their homes and were opening up to her over the phone in ways that they had not in the past.
The psychiatrist has been able to connect with an elderly couple in Kings County who had previously been cancelling appointments. She said this is just one example that shows this type of care doesn’t only work for young people.
There are some elements of her practice that, for now, would be very difficult to administer through telehealth or virtual care such as diagnostic assessments but she is optimistic virtual and telehealthcare tools have the potential to improve her practice.
As a response to COVID-19 the province has allowed doctors to use secure technology, approved by Health PEI, to administer and bill for 15 care options including psychotherapy, complex chronic disease management, diagnostic and therapeutic interviews, consultations and new patient intake among others.
In total, ten options have been approved as a temporary response to COVID-19. Their availability as a tool for doctors will be reviewed on an ongoing basis according to Health PEI.
The other five, implemented into the master agreement between the Medical Society of PEI and the provincial government, are set to be available to doctors and patients until 2024 regardless of the status of COVID-19.
Ray Brow, of Georgetown, has been advocating for telehealth and virtual healthcare options for a number of years.
“What we can do during COVID-19, we can do after COVID-19,” Mr Brow. said
His experience as an administrator for a number of long-term care facilities on the Island prompted his advocacy for telehealth and virtual care options. Residents would often be taken to the hospital by ambulance alone. Their ability to communicate with doctors and healthcare workers at the hospital varied.
An appointment with a doctor through telehealth or virtual care facilitated by a nurse would have often been less disruptive for the resident, he added. It would also contribute to more effective care considering the nurse, who already knows the patient and their medical history, could help with communication.
He sees a potential in telehealth and virtual care for rural Islanders.
“I have to travel to Summerside (114 km from Georgetown) every five years for an appointment where they tell you what is going to take place in a colonoscopy. This is somewhat absurd because the doctor doesn’t examine you, the doctor talks to you,” he said. “It could be a 15 minute appointment by telehealth.”
He said virtual care could also be useful considering limited access to doctors and specialists on the Island. Clinics where nurses and healthcare professionals connect patients with doctors at a distance would help.
He points to Dr Declan Fox’s work at O’Leary Health Centre. Dr Fox has been continuing working with patients virtually from his home in Europe.
“It seems to go well, we’ve got positive feedback from patients,” said Dr Fox. “Telehealth opens up the possibility of a bigger pool of doctors able to provide service.”
He added that his involvement in the Tignish community before taking on his role abroad was helpful and recruitment of doctors into the area is still key to providing a high standard of care.
Dr. Herb Dickieson, who has retired from his practice as a physician in O’Leary, said virtual care is a good supplement but will not adequately address a persistent need for more doctors on the Island.
“It can not replace the gold standard of physicians knowing and meeting their patients in person,” Dr. Dickieson said.
Considering about 13,000 people are waiting for a family doctor on PEI according to the province’s patient registry, Dr. Dickieson still advocates for the government to recruit more physicians by educating doctors on the Island and by arranging more Island residency positions.
Trish Altass, MLA of the Tyne Valley - Sherbrooke is the official oppositions designated Health and Wellness critic.
“I think it’s going to be really important that we are doing an effective evaluation as we continue to expand these services across the Island,” she said. She noted the government needs to be sure to not only look at the number of patients served but at a range of data including patient and professional experiences and effectiveness of each care option.
