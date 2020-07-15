Demand for non-medical masks increase following Dr Morrison’s recommendation

Local shops have seen an increase in the sale of non-medical masks since Dr Heather Morrison announced the recommendation on July 6.
One of those stores is the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy in Alberton, which sells both reusable and disposable masks.
“It’s very fluid, and it really just would have started,” said Mary Ellen Rennie, owner and operator of the store.
Ms Rennie said in the last few weeks the pharmacy has probably sold about 70 of the non-medical reusable masks.
“Most of those sales would have been since last Tuesday when Dr Morrison made the announcement,” she said.
Ms Rennie explained that because of the high demand for non-medical masks when the pandemic started reaching a global scale, there weren’t any available at the store. Whatever masks the pharmacy had on hand were for store and pharmacy use.
Homemade masks may include those that are made of cloth, like cotton, with pockets to insert additional material or filters. These masks are not medical devices, and thus aren’t regulated like medical masks and respirators are.
The Great Canadian Dollar Store in Alberton has also been seeing an increase in the demand for these masks.
“When it first happened, we sold out within four days of everything being shut down, and we had thousands of them,” said Tiffany Gallant, store manager. “Now that we have more cases, we’ve tripled in sales.”
Prior to the announcement of new cases on July 6, the store would sell around 10 packs of disposable masks in a week. These packs each contain 10 masks. Now, the store is selling over 100 packs in a day, and some customers have been buying 10 to 15 of the reusable masks at a time.
When asked what she thought of the suggestion to wear masks in an indoor public setting, Ms Rennie said the evidence is there to support wearing these masks, so people should be doing everything they can to minimize the spread and transmission, and that people are starting to take the suggestion seriously.
“We started on Wednesday at work, because in our workspace we are unable to maintain the six feet barrier at all times just with the footprint of the pharmacy and how we work,” she said. “Answering the phone and working on the computer, it’s almost impossible to maintain six feet at all times, so after the announcement, our staff started wearing them as well.”
On its website, the provincial government said wearing a facial covering or non-medical mask in the community is not a substitute for physical distancing and hand washing, but it can be an additional measure taken to protect others around you, even if you have no symptoms. It can be useful for short periods of time, when physical distancing is not possible in public settings such as when grocery shopping or using public transit.
