Double win for Cory Gallant at Music PEI Awards

O’Leary musician Cory Gallant has started 2020 on a high note after winning New Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the year at the 2020 Music PEI awards on Feb. 9.
This was his first time being nominated for the Music PEI Awards, and along with New Artist and Entertainer of the year, he was also nominated for Contemporary Roots/Country Recording of the Year, Song of the Year, and Solo Recording of the Year.
He said the year leading up to the nominations was incredible and that 2019 had been a busy one as he and his band, the Red Dirt Posse, did a lot of travelling, a lot of touring, and a lot of playing for people.
With some award ceremonies, the winner is privately notified beforehand, but that’s not the case with the Music PEI Awards.
“When they opened the envelope, everything was kind of moving in slow motion at the time,” Mr Gallant said in speaking about winning New Artist of the Year. “The heart sped up a little bit waiting to hear the name that was called. The walk up to the podium is something I’ll never forget. It was pretty surreal at the time, and then to try and figure out what to say when I got up there was a little intimidating, but we got through it. I made them laugh a little bit, so it was all good.”
He said a lot of hard work into his first record, Welcome To My World, and to have it acknowledged his my peers on PEI and the music community really means they’re on the right track, and it instills a bit more confidence in what they’re doing.
When it came time for Entertainer of the Year, Mr Gallant said he actually just sat in his seat for about 10 seconds while the fact that he won sunk in. This award, voted on by fans, had 13 nominees in the category, including Andrew Waite, Atlantic String Machine, David Woodside, Dylan Menzie, Gordie MacKeeman and His Rhythm Boys, Inn Echo, Irish Mythen, Little Cities, Paper Lions, Rachel Beck, Richard Wood, and Tara MacLean.
Mr Gallant said to have that response from his fan base was something he will never forget. For him, it means he and his band are doing something right.
“I really want to thank the fans that come out to the shows and support what we have been doing,” he said. “The fan base that we’ve accumulated over a year and a half has been pretty special to me, it means a lot, I’m quite happy to have them along.”
Mr Gallant won’t be slowing down following his wins. He and the Red Dirt Posse are working with producer Jason Barry on a new single, and will also be working with him to record a new album. Mr Barry is the guitarist for Dean Brody, and has produced music for artists including Terry Clark and Billy Ray Cyrus.
Along with working on new music, Mr Gallant will be heading to Newfoundland in April for the East Coast Music Awards. He’s nominated for Country Recording of the Year, and will also be performing at a showcase in the lead up to the award ceremony.
In the summer, he’ll be going back on tour, heading back out west and to parts of the United States.
Mr Gallant will also be performing at Rock The Boat Music Festival in Tyne Valley, but his ultimate goal will be to perform a show of his own in the province.
“We’re talking with a place in Charlottetown to try and get a full band show there,” he said. “We haven’t really played our own show on PEI, so we want to set that up and party here on the Island.”
