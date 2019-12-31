Parties are something that go hand in hand with the holiday season, but getting behind the wheel while intoxicated afterward is something that should be avoided at all costs.
In 2019, RCMP received 233 reports of impaired driving, or possible impaired driving. Some of those wound up being distracted drivers, medical emergencies or just poor driving in general.
“Some of those reported vehicles are not located and cannot be followed up on further if the complainant is unable to obtain license plate information,” said Sergeant Neil Logan, the acting Staff Sergeant for Prince District RCMP. “A significant number of those complaints are during the summer months and over the holiday season as June, July, August and December are the months where we see the highest number of impaired driving complaints.”
One factor that can help decrease the number of impaired drivers on the road is the use of taxi services.
“When you’re living in the city centres on the Island here, it’s a little bit more convenient to grab a cab,” said Kevin Maynard, president of the West Prince branch of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). “I know they’re very busy as well, and sometimes you’re waiting for an hour on a busy night, such as New Year’s Eve and Levy Day. I know cab drivers do what they can, but some people do get frustrated and they tend to make poor decisions.”
However, in rural areas like West Prince, those services aren’t available. Mr Maynard noted that the Island Municipality Board is looking at an Island-wide transit system, but there’s a lot of pieces to the puzzle that need to be put together in order to make that happen.
He said he knows the operational side of taxi services quite well, but he doesn’t think the service would be feasible in a rural area like West Prince.
“You could start a taxi service in Alberton, and if you get a call to the Tignish Legion and they’re going out to Miminegash, how can you fairly charge somebody to drive from Alberton to pick them up in Tignish, and from Tignish to Miminegash?” Mr Maynard said. “Then you’re out in Miminegash and have to drive back to Alberton, making no money. Economically, it just doesn’t make sense.”
Sgt Logan said the lack of public transport in rural areas is part of the reason RCMP get a lot of calls for impaired driving in the region.
Mr Maynard noted that the number of incidents regarding driving under the influence have gone down significantly over the years, from record years of about 1,500 in 1979-1980 and 1980-1981, to between an average of 200 to 300 a year. Part of this is educational, with residents realizing that just because their parents or grandparents did it, doesn’t mean it’s safe for them to do so.
When it comes to ensuring a person doesn’t get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol, having a plan in place is key.
“You want to make sure you plan ahead, make sure you have a sober driver, making sure you have that person to drive you home,” said Sgt Logan. “Even if you have to sleep over at a friend’s, it’s always better than taking a risk and getting behind the wheel.”
Sgt Logan said RCMP do checkpoints throughout the holiday season, both as an extra precaution and to promote awareness and enforcement. He hopes everyone has a great, safe holiday season and hopes everybody is making plans to have an alternative way of getting home if they do plan on drinking and celebrating.
