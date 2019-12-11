Drug shortages impacting pharmacies

When a pharmacy runs short on a drug, the impact it can have on patients and pharmacists alike can be very stressful, not to mention confusing.
Currently, Health Canada’s website lists about 2,000 drugs as being in shortage.
“It’s multi-faceted why we have so many drug shortages happening,” said Erin MacKenzie, executive director of the PEI Pharmacists Association. “There’s a lack of chemicals in the manufacturing supply chain, there’s discontinuation certain drugs, global demand, other issues in the supply chain.”
Ms MacKenzie said pharmacists are primarily responsible for the management of their patients’ medications and if a shortage happens, they devote a lot of time to try to mitigate the risk to the patients and source whatever medication they can for them. Through the association office, she coordinates contacts, sends out group messages to pharmacies throughout the province to see if anyone has any medication they can share, adding that pharmacists try to distribute among each other if someone is in need of something and they happen to have some that they can supply.
In Prince Edward Island, therapeutic substitutions can be prescribed for patients, but these activities would require taking a patient in, doing an assessment, and sourcing something that may have a similar therapeutic outcome. Ms Mackenzie said the selection of drug therapy is done based on the unique needs of patients, but it certainly does put some stress and inconvenience on people when they can’t get the medication that has been originally prescribed for them.
“It’s very frustrating when you have to get different medications, convert people over, monitor their blood pressure, monitor how they’re doing, get in contact with the doctor,” said Amanda Rennie, manager of Bob’s Pharmacy in Tignish. “It adds a lot of extra time and a lot of stress.”
Ms Rennie said the Tignish pharmacy is currently experiencing shortages on medications like blood pressure pills, chemotherapy pills, immune modulators, and others.
When a shortage happens, one thought is that a rural pharmacy would feel more of an impact compared to an urban location, but that’s not really the case.
“It doesn’t really impact us any different than it does anywhere else,” said Shawn Brown, manager of the O’Leary PharmaChoice. “It just becomes being able to get ahold of the doctors to be able to do something about it, which in our neck of the woods is a problem because we have a doctor shortage. So that is an issue from that regard, but as far as the fact that we’re rural and the distribution of drugs, there is no issue, because whether you’re in Halifax or O’Leary, you place your order one day and you get it the next day.”
On average, about five shortages are reported each day. A nation-wide study done through the Canadian Pharmacists Association (CPHA) noted that most pharmacists are reporting drug shortages have increased in the last three to five years, with 79 per cent saying that shortages have greatly increased. More than two thirds, or 67 per cent, of pharmacists deal with drug shortages either daily or multiple times per day, and pharmacists surveyed estimate that managing drug shortages occupy up to 20 per cent of their shift, or two hours of a 10 hour shift a day.
It’s not only mental stress that occurs either. For example, if a person has a monthly prescription, but pharmacy staff can only give a week’s worth of medication at a time, all of a sudden they’re doing four times the amount of processing they would normally do in a monthly period. Something that also must be taken into account is the cognitive work and other things that go on behind the scenes to make sure that medication is managed and making sure the patient is looked after.
Ms MacKenzie said at the end of the day, the biggest concern is patient welfare, and making sure their needs are met.
“The steps that we’ve taken as a profession is to try to push for mandatory reporting and so on of the shortages, and we’ve seen that happen, but really, we will continue to advocate that the government, especially the federal government, take a long look at what’s going on here and see if there’s some way that we can mitigate this, because it’s certainly becoming impactful,” she concluded.
