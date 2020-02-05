Education and awareness key to stopping family violence

The West Prince outreach coordinator for Family Violence Prevention Services thinks that while we’ve come a long way in regard to preventing family violence, there’s still a way to go.
“Having people understand the issue of family violence, I think awareness and education are the key to making change,” said Karen MacCarville. “For me, as an outreach coordinator, that’s why I believe the week is so important.”
Ms MacCarville, a native of O’Leary, served on the board for West Prince Family Violence Prevention, now under the umbrella of PEI Family Violence Prevention for several years. She said she always knew the importance of the work the board did in the committee,
The Department of Justice defines family violence as being any form of abuse, mistreatment or neglect that a child or adult experiences from a family member, or from someone with whom they have an intimate relationship. It’s connected to abuse of power and control, and to injustice based on sex, race, age, class, sexual orientation, and physical or mental ability.
Family violence can take many forms, including harassment, verbal, physical, psychological, emotional, sexual, spiritual, and/or financial abuse, threats, neglect, damage to property, injury to pets, and homicide.
This year, Family Violence Prevention Week runs from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, with events marking the week taking place across the province. In West Prince, there will be resources distributed throughout the week in the respective communities on how to best support survivors of abuse.
On Purple Day, Wednesday, Feb. 12, all Islanders are encouraged to wear purple in remembrance of the victims of violence and their families. Also taking place that day is a survivor’s walk at M.E. Callaghan Intermediate School. Students will be doing laps in the gym, with the hope of doing enough laps to cover the 140 km distance from the school to Anderson House in Charlottetown, thereby symbolically walking a survivor to the shelter. Ms MacCarville said if they only walk enough to get to her in O’Leary, that’s okay, because they’re showing their support.
Another event during the week is a book reading by Island author Susan Rogers at the O’Leary Public Library on Feb. 13.
“We’re having her come in and do a couple of readings from books that she’s written,” said Ms MacCarville. “A lot of her books have an aspect of domestic violence included in them, so there will be some good discussion around those aspects of her books, and I’m hoping for a good turnout.”
The provincial website on family violence prevention says family violence is known by many names, including child maltreatment, child abuse, incest, child exposure to domestic violence, intimate partner violence, spousal violence, woman abuse, domestic violence, sibling abuse, parent abuse, elder abuse, and abuse of older adults. It can affect anyone from any demographic, be it cultural, socio-economic status, education, gender, age, and more.
West Prince Family Violence Prevention is located in O’Leary, and offers services including one-on-one crisis support in person or by phone, support groups, risk assessment and safety planning, comprehensive case management, referrals to community agencies to help with individual needs, advocacy and accompaniment to court and other meetings as required, resource information, and more. Services are confidential.
