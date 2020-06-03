Normally, cleaning out desks is something the children would be doing at the end of the year, but students haven’t been allowed inside the buildings since schools in the province closed in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the province.
“It’s not at all how we expected our school year to end,” said Heather Harris, a Grade 4/5 teacher at Alberton Elementary School. “As you clean out a student’s desk you’re reminded of that student and the work they have done this year, but then the part of the year they missed as well. It is a bit of an emotional process.”
On May 27, parents drove to the school to pick up what was left behind. Each grade had a one hour time slot, from 9 am to 3 pm, starting with the kindergarten class, and parents were asked to drive around to the back of the school, where the student bus entrance is. To keep contact to a minimum, if a parent has multiple children at the school, everything could be picked up all at once.
The packing up process was relatively easy, as students have their names printed on their desks, as well as on their lockers. Anything not picked up during that time will be placed in the administrator’s office, and parents will be able to pick those items up at a date to be determined.
While students have been learning from home, it’s not the same as being in the classroom.
“I think a lot of us have just really missed the kids, and miss knowing how they’re doing,” said fellow Grade 4/5 teacher Danalee Lynch-Veinott. “You miss seeing them every day and hearing their stories. If you’re doing this, it’s because you like to be in contact with people, so I really miss seeing them, we all have.”
Ms Harris said parents have been in constant contact with them, sending pictures of students doing their work, along with phone calls, emails, and texting.
Saffire Corcoran, a Grade 5/6 teacher at the school, said the home learning program has been challenging.
“I really miss the social interaction and knowing how they’re doing, and whether they’re getting a concept, or really struggling with a concept,” she said. “When you’re in a classroom, you’re able to gauge that very quickly just by watching the class, so sometimes with home learning it’s hard.”
Like many teachers at the school, Ms Corcoran is a parent of two children. Her husband is also a teacher, and explained that right now, they’re swapping roles, meaning if one of them teaches in the morning, they’ll spend the afternoon parenting, and vice versa.
All three teachers hope in-person learning will be able to resume when September rolls around.
“For the pandemic, it’s good enough, but it’s not the same,” Ms Corcoran concluded. “Part of education is the social interaction, it’s the differentiation, it’s the individual support for those students, and being online, you don’t know what’s going on necessarily at home, you don’t know what the technology is doing, you don’t know what they’re struggling with unless they’re contacting you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.