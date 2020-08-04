Residents of West Prince will have the chance to enjoy Island talent from the comfort of their car on Sept 4 as the Island Drive-In Festival comes to O’Leary.
Slated for the Willis Memorial Race Track, this will be one of the final events in the series which has taken place over various parts of the province throughout the summer.
“The biggest challenge since COVID has been trying to find things for the community that were allowed within regulations for large gatherings,” said Andrew Avery, recreation director for the Town of O’Leary. “This could be one of the only things for the rest of 2020 that could be a large gathering that we’re allowed to do. It’s good entertainment, and for us it’s something for the community during what hasn’t been the funniest of summers with everything getting cancelled or postponed.”
The festival came about following the cancellation of the Festival of Small Halls because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Drive-In Festival, three pre-recorded shows will be played on a large screen, similar to how a movie is played at the Brackley Drive-In.
The O’Leary show will feature performances by artists like Tim Chaisson. Fiddlers’ Sons, Patrick Ledwell, Catherine MacLellan, Gordie MacKeeman and his Rhythm Boys, Lennie Gallant, and more. Mr Avery said the department is anticipating a good turnout for the show.
Each ticket admits one standard passenger or SUV, and all guests must have a seatbelt. At this time, only guests allowed in vehicles will be allowed on site.
There’s no set admission fee for the show, but each might be partnering with local community groups or organizations to raise money at the show. In O’Leary, there will be a 50/50 draw, along with a canteen, with proceeds from both going toward the race track, which is owned and operated by the West Prince Horseman’s Club (WPHC).
“It’s definitely a help for the Horseman’s Club because these facilities aren’t getting any cheaper to run, with rock dust, maintenance, dragging, just regular wear and tear in the building,” said Mr Avery.
Board members of the WPHC were glad to lend a hand in getting the festival going in the community.
“We’re always happy to make our facility available to the community for events,” said Clair Sweet, secretary-treasurer for the club. “The facility is here for other uses besides horse racing.”
To ensure the safety of festival-goers, there are some rules in place. Attendees are required to stay with the people that arrived with them in their vehicle, and must stay either in that vehicle while on-site, or in a chair just outside of their designated car stall.
For Mr Avery, having this event means a lot, and not just for the Town of O’Leary.
“People are really looking for something to do, with exhibitions cancelled, and things on minimal capacity, minor sports taking a bit of a back seat this summer as far as large crowds and large gatherings. To be able to have something like this, it’s pretty positive right now.”
