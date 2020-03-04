Family reunites for brother’s birthday

The one wish Irene MacIsaac’s mother, Helen Doucette, had for her family was always remaining connected, and that’s exactly what happened when she and 10 out of 12 siblings paid a visit to their brother Edward Doucette on his birthday on Feb. 25.
Mr Doucette recently celebrated his 75th birthday, and the siblings had planned on surprising Mr Doucette while he did his morning exercises at a local hall in Tignish, where he does laps every day following the replacement of both knees and an ankle.
“It hadn’t been planned,” explained Ms MacIsaac. “After we lost his wife two weeks ago, two sisters said ‘Who wants to go? We’ll look after it’. So we all jumped on.”
The whole thing took about 10 days to come together. Each sibling was responsible for getting home to PEI.
The plan was to surprise Mr Doucette at the hall, and join him as he did 75 laps around, one for every year of his life. That day, he also walked 7,500 steps.
Along with Ms MacIsaac, the siblings in attendance were sister Rita Lefebvre, Jean Ellenor, Carol Ann Lingerfelt, Martha Robinson, Debra Little, Mary Doucette, Theresa Filkins, and brothers Jimmie Doucette, Vincent Doucette, and Paul Doucette. One brother, David Doucette, wasn’t able to come down.
Mr Doucette’s children, Joey, Brenda, and Susan Doucette, also took part in the walk.
The original plan was to keep the siblings’’ visit a secret from Mr Doucette, but that proved to be a little tricky.
“He’s a detective,” Ms MacIsaac said with a laugh. “The funny part was whatever he was coming up with was almost right on target, like ‘I know So and So is coming home and So and So is coming over at one o’clock’. I don’t know how, but he picked the two right ones that were coming in at one.”
Mr Doucette isn’t doing his almost daily laps for any kind of recognition. His reasons are simpler.
“Like I told one of my sisters, I’m not doing it for publicity,” Mr Doucette said. “I’m doing it to try and get a few years to enjoy with the rest of my siblings.”
