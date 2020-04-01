By Jillian Trainor
Planting season is just around the corner on Prince Edward Island, and farmers are taking extra precautions to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.
“In the shop, this time of year we’re getting ready for stuff, we can be pretty close, and we have to be pretty close because things are heavy and we’re trying to lift something into place. We do have masks and we’re wearing our gloves and things like that,” said Morgan Smallman of J&J Smallman Farms. “I live a little further away, and I have a newborn at home so I’ve been changing my clothes before I leave the shop or if I’ve been to town. It’s a few more steps, but we’re trying to be precautious.”
He said staff on the farm keeps the shop they work in pretty clean anyway, but are now doing a daily disinfection, including spraying down all tool, doors, light switches, and machinery that were handled that day.
Along with this, only one vehicle is used for trips to town for errands like picking up parts, which is then cleaned at the end of the day.
Troy Smallman, farm manager at WP Griffin, said there isn’t much of an issue when it comes to staff maintaining social distance at work. A lot of times staff are usually in a tractor on their own, and management are adamant about ensuring that distance at work is kept.
Some of the methods used to help with this include splitting lunches and breaks so there is less people in the break room at a time, putting Plexiglas up in work areas where people are in close proximity to each other, and just making sure things are kept clean.
“We implemented a break at 3:15, we’re letting the staff know what’s going on and letting our staff asks us any questions,” he said. “We’re just trying to keep them up to date and keep them safe.”
Troy said he’s really proud to be a farmer, and to be in the agriculture industry, and his co-workers feel the same way. He added that management and staff want to thank all members of the WP Griffin staff who have been working tireless hours over the past few weeks.
While farmers are doing the best they can in what is a very bad situation, sometimes there are things that can’t be helped.
Morgan Smallman explained that even something like figuring out which cover crop to use can be difficult right now.
“Right now our potato seed is booked, but our cover crops, they have travelling salesmen that come along and give us information, and most of those companies have been sidelined right now, or laid off, so they’re not even selling,” he said. “We could do what we normally do, but there’s always innovation and things we want to try. Doing your research online is one thing. I can research a great cover crop, but that seed salesman knows where that cover crop grows best, whether it likes the soil on PEI or likes the soil in northern New Brunswick. It’s kind of one of those things where if I buy the wrong thing, then I’m wasting money there.”
It’s hard to say how COVID-19 will affect the agriculture industry on a more long-term basis. Agriculture is an essential service, but if borders are shut down, farmers won’t be able to ship their product, so for a farm that relies on its potato income, this could be devastating.
“Last year was a hard harvest, and the year before that was a dry year with no crop and a hard harvest,” Morgan concluded. “We had a good growing season last year, but the harvest was a little troubling. We need another good year, and if we lose out on that it’s probably going to be hard to make ends meet for a lot of guys.”
