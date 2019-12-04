Farmers Helping Farmers Holiday Campaign helps rural children in Kenya

The Farmers Helping Farmers Holiday Campaign 2019 offers many ways to give a gift with meaning and support Kenyan farm families.
There are a dozen different gift suggestions, ranging from $10 to $1,000.
A number of the gift suggestions will enable Farmers Helping Farmers to match recently secured project funding for its work in Kenya, details of which will be announced in the near future. Every dollar donated will be multiplied five-fold for the following: a bag to grow vegetables for a farm family, Vitamin-A rich orange-fleshed sweet potatoes for 10 school children, seeds for a vegetable garden for a family or an entire school, a solar light so children can study at night and a rainwater storage tank for a family.
The vegetable grow bag is one of the newer initiatives for Farmers Helping Farmers. It allows families with very little land to be able to grow healthy vegetables for themselves and even some extra to sell. The solar-powered lights are also an important gift because they help young students who live in homes without electricity. The solar lamps are a better option than kerosene lamps, which create indoor air pollution.
The campaign also accepts donations towards the ongoing work of Farmers Helping Farmers to make schools in Kenya more disability-friendly.
“One hundred per cent of these gifts will go directly to Kenya,” said Wendy MacDonald, President of Farmers Helping Farmers.“We look forward to helping farm families change their lives for the better and it’s your support and involvement that makes this possible.”
Donors will receive a gift card in time for Christmas for donations received by December 15, 2019. Last year’s campaign raised more than $50,000 and had a positive impact on the lives of roughly 1,500 individuals in their farm households plus 4,500 children in schools in Kenya.
The entire list of gift suggestions is available on the Farmers Helping Farmers website www.farmershelpingfarmers.ca, as well as details on how to make a donation online or by mail.
