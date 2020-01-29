Female entrepreneurs in West Prince enjoyed the opportunity to meet and connect with one another at a business mixer on Jan. 16.
Located at the Tignish Employment Resource Centre, the event was hosted in partnership with the Tignish Co-op and the Rural Women’s Business Centre in Bedeque, a branch of the PEI Business Women’s Association. Over a dozen women attended, from businesses like Royal Star Foods, the Tignish Credit Union, the Acadian Centre in DeBlois, Stepping Stones to Success, and more.
One of the women in attendance was Carol Rybinski, owner of Tyne Valley Teas Café.
While Tyne Valley is part of West Prince, it’s not in the within the immediate area, like the communities of Alberton, Tignish, and O’Leary are, so business owners from either location don’t have the chance to meet very often.
Ms Rybinski found the mixer to be a great opportunity for networking and getting the chance to meet other female business owners.
“I think it’s important to get the word out there and to meet everybody on a one to one basis so the women up here also realize that they’ve got a resource that can be helpful to them,” she said. “I do think we’re in a different position than male entrepreneurs, I think we do have a little bit more on our plate. It’s nice to have that support.”
Ms Rybinski explained that even though a woman may run a full-time business, the brunt of taking care of the whole household still seems to fall on the woman in the relationship, even with a supportive spouse.
Shelley Jessop, manager of the Rural Women’s Business Centre, agrees on the challenges women face when operating a business. She noted how only 16 per cent of small to medium sized businesses are majority women owned in Canada.
“Women face barriers when it comes to business on a lot of different levels,” she said. “That ranges from securing loans, to connecting with others and finding mentorship opportunities to help them build the skills that they need to thrive,” she said.
One thing that was touched on at the mixer was the fact that more women are in managerial roles than they were 20 years ago.
“Hearing about these industries 20 year ago that were male dominant and hearing about how many women are in management roles now and stuff, it’s great, and it’s great to have that support,” said Ruby Arsenault, facilitator at the resource centre. “What we witnessed is women sharing and talking openly about some of the challenges they face and the ups and downs and everything. Being able to share that with women and learn from each other, because it’s all about learning from each other and networking.”
Ms Jessop said the plan is to have more of these mixers in the region. She said they offer informal mentorship opportunities, where women can meet others who are dealing with struggles and figuring out ways they can support each other while accomplishing their goals.
