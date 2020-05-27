First week of spring lobster season a series of highs and lows for fishers

Fishers in Lobster Fishing Area (LFA) 24 are happy to be back on the water after the start of their season was delayed, but are now facing an issue of almost too much product, and not enough processors to handle it.
“It’s trying times, everyone is trying to do the best that they can do,” said Reg Palmer, captain of the Lady Rebecca 1, based out of Milligan’s Wharf. “People should have started earlier than we did, because now we’re stuck with a glut situation, so it puts us in a hard position. There’s so many lobsters coming in at once that nobody can move them, they can’t get them processed, and with no foreign workers here, it makes it harder.”
Adding to the difficulty is the fact that a lobster processing plant in northern New Brunswick, Les Pecheries de Chez Nous, was completely destroyed by a fire on May 21. Mr Palmer said a lot of lobster from Island fishers went to that plant to be processed.
Though there is an overabundance of lobster, prices are better than fishers anticipated they would be. For canners, the price is set at $4 a pound, while for market sized lobster, the price is $4.25 a pound.
“We’ll take it,” said Kenny Gavin, captain of the boat Mitch Kris, based out of Seacow Pond. “It’s better than $3 and $3.50 they started off like. We might get more later.”
That hope is one shared by many fishers. Mitchell Gavin, captain of the Let ‘Er Pound, also out of Seacow Pond, said even with the price of fuel being lower than it normally is, fishers are still paying top dollar for bait, which is the biggest cost to a fisher. He added that if fishers have payments for gear, or their boat, they likely won’t be making much money, especially since there will be no extension to the season.
Barring some bad weather on May 23, which kept fishers in for a period of time, weather has proven favourable so far.
One thing that has proven to be tricky though is maintaining social distancing measures on a 30 foot boat.
“We try our best, but there are times when we’re bumping into each other,” said Mitchell. “Things get so busy, and you kind of forget, then you try to remember. It’s hard, especially in the morning when you’re in the cab and you’re trying to stay warm when you’re sailing.”
Fishers are also noticing that social distancing at the docks when they come in. During a normal season, people would be on the docks, waiting for the fishers to buy lobster straight from them. Now, they call in and the lobster is brought to them.
Mr Palmer said this is working out well and that customers are fine with this, but not having them there is disappointing.
“It’s tradition for a lot of people,” he said. “Everybody loves to come see the boats coming in, and get a feed of lobster and talk to somebody, especially the older people who have fished for years. They’re retired, and they come to see how everything is going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.