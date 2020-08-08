Four Wheeler accident sends two to Prince County Hospital

Two male youth have been sent to the Prince County Hospital in Summerside following an accident involving a four wheeler and a dirt bike on the Butcher Road in Elmsdale on August 8.
Ethan O’Brien and Donnie Finley, friends of the two boys, were on their way home when the came upon the accident shortly after it happened. Mr O’Brien said they saw the four wheeler hit the back of the dirt bike, and then flipped over.
He said it happened so fast.
“They’re my neighbours, they drive around a lot,” he said “I couldn’t think, I just ran to (one of the boys) and told him to keep his eyes open.”
Along with RCMP and Island EMS, the Alberton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call, blocking off traffic at the accident.
RCMP will be taking statements from everyone involved in order to find out out exactly what happened.
“Ambulance was already on scene when I got here, and they were working on two male youths,” said Constable Steve Monkley of the West Prince detachment of RCMP. “I asked the Island EMS people, and they didn’t know enough at that point to update me, so I’m waiting for an update from the hospital.”
Cst. Monkley said when it comes to four wheeling, drivers and any passengers on board need to stay off the roads, wear their helmets, watch their distance between vehicle, and shouldn’t drive under the influence. He said it’s a hard message to get out, and help from the public is needed in order for it to sink in.
“It touches so many lives up west,” he said. “It’s hard to believe it’s still happening.”
He added that accidents like this are frustrating, and that a lot of people in the area know someone who has been either injured or killed in a four wheeler accident.
