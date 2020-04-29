***This article was written and sent to press before the start date of the shellfish season was released***
With the Island’s spring oyster season scheduled to start May 1, oyster fishers were still waiting to hear back from Bernadette Jordan, federal minister for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, if there would be a delay to the season days before it was set to open.
Fishers with the Prince Edward Island Shellfish Association (PEIFA) took a vote over the weekend of April 18 to determine whether or not they wanted to delay the start of the season. Of the 257 members of the association, 213 took part in the vote. Ninety-five per cent of voters went with a two week delay, with a further review to follow.
Adding to the frustration is the fact that both the crab and lobster industries in the province have both received dates on when their respective seasons will begin.
“It’s ridiculous,” said Bob MacLeod, president of the PEIFA. “Three days before the season and fishermen are still sitting there not knowing what they can do, or are going to do. It’s sad.”
The vote to delay the season results from the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of social distancing measures, restaurants both in the province and globally are closed for the foreseeable future. These businesses make up a large part of the market for shellfish.
Mr MacLeod said oyster fishers have been told they qualify for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit program, but they’re not having much luck when it comes to getting information on how to access and apply to the program.
“There’s no market, and we need a guarantee of income until we can go fishing, if that’s later on, or this fall or next spring,” he said. “We need something so we have an income. Whether they can make EI changes to a time where we can go fishing would be ideal.”
Mr MacLeod doesn’t have high hopes for the spring season. He said the markets aren’t going to come back overnight, and that it’s going to take time for things to get back to where they should be. He’s also concerned about what prices will be if and when the season does open because there’s no way oyster fishers can make a living with what they’re at now.
His hopes for how the fall season will go are higher.
“If the season didn’t go ahead in the spring, and the markets were trickling open, I can see where the fall season would stand a chance of being a lot better,” Mr MacLeod said. “If the markets were looking really good, there’s more of a tendency to pay up and buy because they (buyers) want them. It’s kind of a supply and demand type of thing.”
As of press time on Monday, there was still no word from Mr MacLeod regarding any further updates.
