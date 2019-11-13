The garage in a home in Springhill has been destroyed after a fire broke out on the evening of Nov. 5.
The Tyne Valley Volunteer Fire Department received the call just after 6 pm, but there wasn’t much they could do by the time they arrived on scene.
“Flames were coming out through the roof of the structure, and it was totally engulfed in flame at the time,” said William Bishop, chief of the department. “We were able to extinguish it and save some of his tools, but the building was a total write-off. Even though it’s still standing, it was completely gutted inside.”
Crew members were on scene for about two hours, no mutual aid was needed.
The provincial fire marshal was on scene the following day to try and determine what started the fire.
The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.
Mr Bishop said now that weather is getting colder, there are precautions that can be done to help prevent a fire from starting.
“Everybody should make sure their flue is cleaned and smoke alarms are working, that’s the biggest thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.