Growing conditions favourable so far for potato farmers in West Prince

The potato growing season in West Prince has been okay so far this year, but farmers would like to see more rain.
Growing conditions compared to this time last year are almost night and day. Last year, the spring was cold and wet, while this year was hot and dry. The overcast, rainy weather West Prince has been experiencing on and off over the last couple of weeks has been helpful, but a heat warning prediction in the forecast, could dry things out a bit.
“The good thing is we have a full canopy on the potato field, the ground is completely covered, so what moisture that makes it to the soil is less likely to evaporate than exposed, bare soil,” said Jonathan MacLennan of MacLennan Properties Ltd in West Cape. “Right now, we’ve got a pretty good canopy on the fields. It will still be bad because of the wind blowing the plants around, but earlier on there was a lot more evaporation out of the soil because of the bare ground that was exposed to the sun.”
Temperatures are pretty good now, but farmers are hoping they don’t go any higher, because they’re just as bad for potatoes as low temperatures are. A hot day, couple with a hot, dry wind can essentially singe or burn a potato plant.
“At a certain temperature potato plants just shut down,” said Troy Smallman, farm manager at WP Griffin in Elmsdale. “Their whole system just shuts down, so you’re losing a day of actually growing.”
More rain is needed, but in order for crops to benefit, it can’t arrive late in the season, like closer to harvest.
When Post Tropical Storm Dorian came to PEI in 2019, it brought five inches of rain with it. For three weeks after the storm, the Island received another three to four inches of rain. The potatoes were harvested, but because they had been under water for so long, they essentially drowned, causing problems once they were harvested and put into storage.
“They’re a living thing, and same as a human, they don’t do well after a long period of time underwater,” said Mr MacLennan. “A lot of the tubers that we dug last year were clinically dead, and they started to break down and rot in storage.”
Mr Smallman said an event like Dorian causes a lot of problems in the fall, and a lot of potatoes were thrown out because they had rotted from all the rain. If something similar were to happen this year, it could be devastating for the industry.
If the dry weather does continue however, irrigation is something farmers might have to look into.
“With a limited amount of water, we are able to irrigate one of our fields and it’s doing great.” said Mr MacLennan. “It’s an uphill battle to increase our irrigation here on PEI, but with the summers being like this more and more, it’s the only way I think we’re going to be able to survive.”
The uphill battle Mr MacLellan speaks of is due to the 2003 moratorium on deep water wells for agricultural purposes. Any irrigation systems in place prior to the ban were grandfathered in. The moratorium is expected to continue when the new Water Act comes into force either later this year or in 2021.
