Hockeyville forges a bond between two Maritime communities

Tyne Valley received a warm welcome from residents of Lower Sackville and beyond when they arrived in the Nova Scotia community for a rally on Jan. 18 supporting the village’s bid to become the winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2020.
“We’re very appreciative of all the support, it’s tremendous,” said Adam MacLennan, a member of the Tyne Valley Hockeyville Committee. “We might have been surprised a little bit over how much traction, how much support we were getting, to have all of PEI behind us at this point in time, but now, seeing other communities in other provinces come out to support us, it’s really overwhelming as we’re in the contest to be named Hockeyville.”
Mr MacLennan was one of roughly 51 Tyne Valley residents to arrive at the rally at the Sackville Community Arena by a bus provided for the community. Eight or nine residents also took people in their own vehicles, bringing the total number up to about 90. Adding to this number are several people living in the Halifax area who grew up in Tyne Valley and came out to show their support.
Sackville was also in the running for this year’s Hockeyville, spearheaded by Jamie Munroe. After hearing about losing their rink in a fire, and speaking to a hockey dad who was also a first responder to the fire, Mr Munroe looked up the social media page for the Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre, where photos and videos of the rally from Jan. 11 were posted.
“I saw them chanting ‘Rally For The Valley’, and you could see the rink in the background all burned, and there was stuff outside and it was a total loss,” he said. “I started thinking ‘We would love to be Kraft Hockeyville, but we still have two rinks in Sackville that we can use. One of our rinks needs some upgrades, but it’s not near as bad as the shape that they’re in. I figured it was just the right thing to do.”
Both Mr MacLennan and Mr Munroe have been in contact ever since Mr Munroe’s announcement on social media that Lower Sackville would be withdrawing their bid for the title in support of Tyne Valley, though neither one expected the story to receive the attention it has.
“I feel like a movie star,” Mr Munroe said with a chuckle in an interview prior to the rally. “My Facebook has never been blowing up so much in my life. I get texts, phone calls, emails, it’s just been a whirlwind since Sunday. I have 80 to 90 new friends from PEI that I never had, I’ve been getting offers for feeds of lobster, and concerts, and it’s just been unbelievable.”
Along with members from Sackville Minor Hockey teams, there were also members from the Halifax Minor Hockey League, Richibuctou Minor Hockey League, and other leagues at the rally, along with the co-chairs of the Renous Hockeyville Committee. The community of Renous won the title of Kraft Hockeyville 2019.
Mr MacLennan said if Tyne Valley wins the title, it will be just as important to recognize Sackville for all their efforts as well, and that the relationships made during this time have forged a bond between the two communities.
“There’s talks already of people from Sackville coming over for the Oyster Festival later this year,” he said. “And if Tyne Valley is successful in the top four, and the Hockeyville bid, they said they’ll be in Tyne Valley to share the celebrations if we’re fortunate enough to do so.”
