Hockeyville fundraising on hold for Tyne Valley

There are no plans at the moment for any fundraising efforts to help rebuild the Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre.
“It’s pretty much impossible to do any fundraising,” said Adam MacLennan, chair of the fundraising committee. “With everything going on, there hasn’t been a whole lot of activity. Things are kind of stagnant right now.”
The rink burned down in December 2019, and the estimated cost to rebuild is between $6 and 8 million. Of that total, Mr MacLennan estimates about $70,000 has been raised so far.
Participating in Kraft Hockeyville was the most recent fundraising effort for the community, as the winning community would receive $250,000 to help with renovations to its arena.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, however, large gatherings of people are no longer possible. As a result, the announcement of the communities moving on to the top four has been postponed.
“We were a little disappointed at first, but I think it was definitely the right decision,” said Mr MacLennan. “We were mentioned one afternoon in Dr Heather Morrison’s press conferences about a gathering in Tyne Valley for Kraft Hockeyville. She had said at that time that it probably wouldn’t be the best idea, and you’ve got to respect that.”
Tyne Valley had also applied to both the provincial and federal governments for funding to help rebuild the arena, but that too seems like it won’t be happening any time soon.
Mr MacLennan said Kraft Hockeyville has made the commitment that all entries for this year are still valid, but until the pandemic is at least over the worst of it, it’s hard to say when the contest will resume.
Mr MacLennan is optimistic in Tyne Valley making the Top 4, but he remains realistic on where things go from here.
“There will be a new rink there down the road,” he concluded. “And when Kraft does make announcements, we’ll definitely keep the community and our supporters updated, but right now, we don’t think it’s any time soon.”
