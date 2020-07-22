Irish Moss Pageant kicks off with car wash

Participants in the 40th Annual Miss Irish Moss Pageant had the chance to get out and meet residents of the community with a car wash fundraiser.
Taking place in the parking lot at the back of the Tignish Town Office, for $10 drivers could pull in and get their car washed by the pageant contestants. All proceeds from the car wash will go toward paying off the splash pad at Bicentennial Park.
Five of the nine girls taking part in the pageant were available for the event, including Shakira Gaudet, Miss Harbourview Convenience, and Natanya McInnis, Ms Tignish Co-op.
Ms Gaudet has always loved watching the pageant every year, and decided this year she would jump in and take part in it herself.
“I like getting together with the girls, it’s always a fun time at the meetings,” she said.
The day of the car wash, the girls were all laughing and having a good time as they raised money.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first event for the pageant this year, something very different from past years, as normally the pageant itself would have taken place just before Canada Day.
“We’re waiting until the end of the summer to have our pageant, and we’re just hoping that our game plans will all be approved,” said Tina Richard, recreation director for the Town of Tignish. “It’s something that we would love to have a lot of people at, but we know our numbers are going to be restricted.”
Ms McInnis agrees that being part of the pageant is definitely different this year compared to past years, noting how last year pageant activities started in March, while this year they started in June.
“The most different part about it will be the audience,” she said. “We won’t have as much people there watching us and cheering us on.”
Ms Richard said even though the pageant might look different this year, she’s hoping there will still be the people taking part and enjoying the pageant even though they might not all be able to be present for the pageant itself.
Other pageant contestants include Jasmine Ellsworth, Miss Snooze U Lose, Allison Harper, Miss Clean Cuts, Bryanna Gallant, Miss Skipper #1, Chloe Macleod, Miss Fishin’ Addiction, Valerie Harper, Miss Harper’s Automotive, Faith Gavin, Miss Have A Litte Faith, and Santana Wedge, Miss Shirley’s Café.
The 40th Irish Moss Pageant takes place over two nights - Aug 28 and Aug 29.
