If there’s one thing dairy farmers in the province appreciate, it’s the support they have from customers, whether it’s buying an ice cream, a block of cheese, or just drinking a cold glass of milk.
Right now though, dairy farmers have a stricter protocol on what each farm can produce in a day, a measure put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gordon MacBeath, chair of the Dairy Farmers of Prince Edward Island said it would be equal to three to five per cent in reduction in production. He said markets where dairy is consumed are soft right now from the transition from the restaurant and service industry to the home.
“When we talk about dairy products, people think of milk and they say ‘There’s not much milk drank in the restaurants’, but it’s the other products, it’s the ice cream, it’s the cheeses,” he said. “The vast majority of restaurant meals have a cheese component to them somewhere. Those type of markets are gone, and hotels and that type of thing are way down, so that’s pushed the whole market down.”
Daniel MacDonald of Glendairy Holstein Farms said his family’s farm has reduced its dairy production by about 200 litres a day. Though production has been reduced, unfortunately bills still have to be paid, and while he doesn’t want to put a number on it, Mr MacDonald said it’s still a loss.
Because no one in living memory has dealt with something like this pandemic, there are concerns about the unknown factors.
Mr MacBeath said while farmers haven’t experienced issues regarding feed supply or transportation, they’re still on the radar.
“If we saw disruption on a feed mill, what that would do, and parts availability,” he said. “We’re coming into the spring season, and how easy is it going to be to get parts here with restrictions in place? All those things are issues for us. They’re not here now, they’re things that we’re thinking about, wondering about, and the farmers are kind of stressing over.”
In other parts of the country and other locations in the world, some farmers have been drawing ire because they’ve been dumping their milk instead of doing something like donating it to those in need. Mr MacDonald said it’s not as simple as that, noting how food banks only have enough cooler space for a certain amount.
He added that Dairy Farmers of Prince Edward Island is working with food banks in the province to donate as much product as they can, and have been doing so for a while now.
“It’s just part of good business and good community stewardship,” he said. “We’ve upped that as much as we can. When you’re talking large volumes of milk, the systems aren’t designed to handle it. Food banks are dealing with volunteers too, and soup kitchens have to keep their own distance. It’s not as easy as saying ‘Why don’t you just give it away?’ It’s not that easy to do.”
One way Islanders have been able to get an extra source of dairy has been through care packages that could be picked up at various times and locations across the province. In partnership with dairy processor ADL, the PEI Potato Board, and the provincial government, each package contained a two litre carton of milk, a bag of shredded cheese, and a ten pound sac of potatoes.
“We carry on events like that and give back to the community that supports us in the good times,” said Mr MacDonald. “Now we’re in a bit of bad time as dairy producers, so we’re trying to give back to the customers who helped us out when times were good, and hopefully when times go back to being good, the consumer will still support us.”
