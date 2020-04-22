Island fishers will have response on beginning of season by end of week

Lobster fishers in LFA 24 will soon be hearing the results of their weekend vote on whether or not to delay the start of the 2020 spring lobster season.
“After the votes are all in and tallied up, the results will be going to the Minister of Fisheries, federal, and then she’ll make up her own mind on the dates,” said Kenneth LeClair, president of the Western Gulf Fishermen’s Association.
If the delay does happen, instead of starting on May 1, the season will begin on either May 6 or May 13.
Mr LeClair isn’t sure when the decision will be made specifically, but he believes it’s going to be around the end of the week. He said the season is likely going to be a full 62 day season, meaning there will be an extension, and lobster fishers will still be fishing into July.
This extension is a concern for Kerry Fraser, captain of the boat Knot Worried, based out of Northport. Once weather warms up, lobsters will begin to molt and spawn.
“Myself, I’ve been fishing for 35 years and I don’t believe in an extension after June 30 because you’re into more spawn and more shorts, and I think we do more damage three or four days after the end of the season,” he said. “I still believe that June 30 is our time up and an extra week or so like that, it can pay a toll on the next spring. If it was a day to get your gear and it was blowing, that’s fine, but if you’re going three days, five days extra, I think you’re just hurting yourself for the years to come.”
Fishers are also waiting to hear on what kind of social distancing protocols will be in place once the season does start. Most lobster boats have a crew of three, but maintaining that distance of six feet can be difficult on a small fishing boat.
Mr Fraser said that can be a little tricky, because when the traps come aboard, fishers have got to be able to shove them back to the person behind them, but that keeping that distance is just another thing to be mindful of with everything else going on at sea.
“Everybody wants to go fishing, but when health comes into a factor we have to realize that we have rules that we have to put in place,” he said. “Everybody can work together on the boat and stay that distance. You’ve just got to be thinking.”
Prices won’t be determined until after the first week of the season, but the hope is they won’t be as bad as they were in 2013. During that season, prices were only $2.75 to $3.25 for canners and $3.25 to $3.50 for markets. Over 70 fishers tied up their boats in protest because the price was too low to make a living.
“I would like to thank all the fishers of the Western Gulf for all their patience in this era of COVID-19,” concluded Mr LeClair. “It’s trying times, and we’ve just got to take it day to day and hopefully we’ll get through the season with no issues.”
