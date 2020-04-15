Keep ATVs off roads, fields, beaches, say officials

All designated PEI ATV Federation trails are closed at this time in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but conservation officers in the province continue to receive calls about non-compliance and ATV riders being places they shouldn’t.
The first of these calls actually came from the PEI ATV Federation itself.
“Peter Mellish, the president of the ATV Federation, he called me and we started to get complaints from farmers, then from others regarding ATVs on the highways, driving through fields,” said Wade MacKinnon, chief officer and manager of investigation and enforcement, Department of Justice and Public Safety. “We’ve complaints of them on beaches, tearing up sand dunes, tearing up the Confederation Trail. We get complaints daily.”
Even if the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t taking place right now, the only place ATV riders should be is on the designated trails, unless they have permission from the landowner to drive on the property.
Two farmers, Allan Rennie and John Handrahan, say it’s been a number of years since either one has had a request like that.
“We don’t have a problem here at the home farm, Deblois is a bit different, they seem to travel across the field up there,” said Mr Rennie, owner and operator of Rennie’s U-Pick Strawberries in Alma.
Mr Rennie said riders haven’t gone through the strawberry fields, but they have gone through the hay fields. This causes cracks in the hay, making it too rough to cut, which means it has to be plowed instead.
Mr Handrahan, a longtime blueberry grower and past president of the PEI Wild Blueberry Growers Association, said he’s very grateful to his neighbours who go around his fields rather than through the middle of them.
“It takes 25 to 30 years to develop a good blueberry field,” he explained. “To see places where someone has torn plants out, it can take a decade or more for something like that to fill back in.”
Mr Handrahan said he doesn’t want to paint all riders with the same brush, and that he’s noticed there have been less ATV tracks on his land over the last four or five years. He thinks part of it is because if riders don’t see a track, they’re not likely to drive in that area, while another part is media coverage, and that because the issue has been coming up more often in the news, people are becoming more aware of the fact that they shouldn’t be driving through these fields.
Farms aren’t the only spaces dealing with damage caused by ATVs. Another spot is the Island’s beaches, wetlands, and other ecosystems.
“Look at the sand dunes in West Prince, we’re getting complaints from residents up there where they’re tearing these sand dunes to pieces,” said Mr MacKinnon. “A few rips through with an ATV, it will destroy sand dune vegetation and it takes years for it to re-establish. If riders decide that they’re going to ride on the beach or in the sand dunes, it’s a real concern because nesting shore birds are arriving back now. If they’re not here now, most of them will be back by the end of the month. It is a concern for species at risk.”
Mr MacKinnon said anyone who would like to make a complaint can do so by calling their 24 hour number, or they can go to the website at www.princeedwardisland.ca/reportpoaching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.