Keeping on track academically during COVID-19

Hayden Ramsay is disappointed with the news that schools across the province won’t be reopening until at least May 11.
“Staying home from school after March Break, it’s kind of sad, because I don’t get to see my friends and stuff, and I just love school,” said the Grade 3 student. “Math and writing are my two favourites.”
The announcement was made on March 27 by Dr Heather Morrison, the Chief Public Health Officer of Prince Edward Island. Originally, in-person classes were only delayed until April 6, but as the number of cases of COVID-19 increase in the province, a decision was made to extend that delay.
Hayden’s mother, Julie Ramsay, said from a healthcare perspective, the closures are a good precaution, but like many parents, one of her concerns is how the closures will impact students academically.
“We have been doing a little bit online, trying to find websites,” she said. “Public Schools Branch has given some suggestions online, continuing to learn, and I also went on myself and printed a bunch of work sheets to help keep the schooling going a little bit. We try to spend at least an hour a day. It’s not very much, but we do try to spend a little time.”
Julie wanted to thank Dr Morrison, noting the Chief Public Health Officer is doing a really amazing job during a stressful time. She thinks Dr Morrison has a calm demeanor about her, and she really appreciates her leadership and that she’s managing things quite well during the pandemic.
It’s not just parents and students who are upset by the closures.
Andrew Stewart is the principal of Bloomfield Elementary School (BES). He said educators are concerned because they can’t do the things they enjoy doing, which is interacting with their students on a daily basis and teaching them the things they need to know. He’s grateful for the level of technology available at this time, which allows educators to keep in contact with students and their parents.
One way staff at BES are keeping their school family up to date on what’s happening is with BBDG (Bloomfield Bulldog) News.
“What we wanted more than anything was for our kids to all still feel part of Bloomfield School even though they’re home,” said Mr Stewart. “Our teachers had taken on the commitment this week of calling every one of their students and we compiled some of the stories that they had heard from kids, things they had done on March Break, things they were doing this week, and we thought we should make a humorous video using some of that material.”
The 10 minute video posted to social media features Mr Stewart as the news anchor, along with short segments from staff including breathing tips for when a person feels worries fluttering in their belly, and physical education tips on how to stay fit while practising social distancing or self-isolation.
These videos will be posted every Friday until schools resume their regular schedules.
While the videos are a great way to keep spirits up, Mr Stewart is also concerned about what the closures will mean not just for the rest of the school year, but how they will impact Grade 12 students who will be moving on to post secondary education or other endeavours. He said the time between now and May 11 will be an opportunity to re-focus and prioritize what needs to be accomplished.
“At all our (grade) levels, prioritizing is what needs to happen,” he said. “I think more than anything we’re faced with something we’ve never been faced with before, and I think it’s going to take people working together to figure out what we can do to support our students and support our families during this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.