Large outdoor rink a hidden gem in West Prince

At the outdoor rink in Knutsford, the three ‘F’s are always in play: It’s free to use, it’s fun, and it’s family oriented.
Created by Wayne Getson three years ago, the original plan was to create a pond on his property using the springs in the woods behind his house. He planned to stock the pond with fish, but unfortunately, it wasn’t deep or cold enough.
“Just on a wing and a prayer, so to speak, we decided to try a little bit of ice one winter, and it just went on from there,” he said.
The homemade rink is 30 feet by 100 feet, located in an area behind his yard. There’s a separate parking lot and pathway next to Mr Getson’s home for those who want to use it. This year, Mr Getson created walls of snow around the rink to lessen the chances of losing a puck while anyone playing hockey is on the ice. Mr Getson also keeps a variety of hockey sticks on hand for anyone interested in playing.
He leaves them out for people to use in the trust that people will put them back when they’re finished using them.
Maintaining the rink is pretty easy. Mr Getson said it gets flooded when necessary, using a sump pump hooked up to a hose that’s placed in a hole cut in the ice.
“The place pretty much looks after itself to a point,” he said. “There’s quite a bit of time and work into cleaning it off, but I have two neighbours who are both retired, Larry MacWilliams and David Ballum, and they both have tractors, and they remove the snow for nothing. They’re a very big help too.”
Mr Getson said at this point, it’s getting to be a neighbourhood thing, where neighbours help out, and everyone comes skating. More and more people have been coming to the rink as news about it has spread, particularly after his wife, Claudette, and daughter, Mariah, posted about it on social media.
Skaters can visit the rink any time of day, and there are lights set up for those who want to use it after the sun goes down.
“We’ve got great plans for next winter,” said Mr Getson. “We’re going to have a little building out there this time, with some bus seats for people to sit on, and we’re going to have lights hooked up, where if anyone wants to come out at night time, they’ll be able to skate, and a nice walking path around the pond. The rink’s going to be a lot bigger too. Right now it’s about 30x100, and we’re going to expand it to 30 by at least 200, maybe a little more. It depends on the budget.”
He’s also going to update the sign for the rink. Right now, it just says ‘Skating Rink’, but he plans on getting one that looks a little better, and will say ‘Skating rink, walking trail, and free’.
Mr Getson said he’s not doing this for any kind of reward or recognition. He just wants to do something nice for the community, and wanted to thank Mr MacWilliams and Mr Ballum for their help with the rink.
Reaction to the rink has been great, and Mr Getson said people really love it.
“There was a little birthday party out here, all the boys were eight or nine years old,” Mr Getson concluded. “They were skating, playing hockey under parental supervision. I even let them have a little bonfire and wieners. When they were leaving, one of the little guys came up to me and he says ‘You know, sir? This was the best birthday party I was ever at’. That was three years ago, and that committed me, right there, I said ‘This is going to be a yearly thing’. That was just so good to hear.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.