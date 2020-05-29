Less calls for West Prince fire departments during COVID-19

Fire departments in West Prince have been seeing a downward trend in calls since social distancing measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic were enacted in the province back in March.
Allan Gavin, chief of the Tignish Volunteer Fire Department, said his department has only received about a dozen calls in that time.
“Medical is pretty well obsolete, we’re not called out too much for medical while this (COVID-19 pandemic) is going on,” he said. “We’ve had a few structure fires and a few grass fires, people getting excited, but other than that, it’s pretty basic.”
Along with the number of calls decreasing, the number of crew members riding in the trucks has also decreased in an effort to maintain that six feet of social distancing. But, Like lobster fishers out on the water, it’s hard to stay six feet apart in a fire truck.
“It’s difficult. It limits the amount of people on the truck, trying to keep the six feet is near impossible,” said William Bishop, chief of the Tyne Valley Volunteer Fire Department. “We try as best we can to keep it, but it’s near impossible when you’re part of a fire department because you’re working hands on, close together, but you try to maintain it as much as you can.”
Mr Bishop said normally, there would be between two and four members per truck, but right now it’s only the driver, while everyone else takes their own vehicle to the call.
At the Alberton Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Shannon Dumville said if any crew members have been feeling sick, or have travelled out of province, they’re asked to stay home.
While calls are also down for the O’Leary Volunteer Fire Department, with only eight or nine since March, it’s the nature of some of those calls that has Chief Ron Phillips concerned. A couple of calls the department has answered were for arson, the most recent one taking place on May 17.
Mr Phillips said he’s hoping the people intentionally lighting those fires realizes the unnecessary danger they’re putting firefighters in when they do that.
“We’re more than glad to roll out to an accidental house fire, or a car accident, or any of those events, and do everything we can,” he said. “But when you roll out to an intentional fire, it’s an unnecessary risk, and time consuming, and one of these days one of my firefighters is going to get hurt and things are going to get ugly then. It was in the middle of the night and the fire got into the woods. If you start trying to walk through thicket in pitch darkness, it’s not an easy thing to do. You’re going to trip, you’re going to fall. It’s hard to keep communication lines open in a situation like that too.”
All four fire chiefs anticipate an increase in calls once restrictions in the province start lifting.
