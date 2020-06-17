Lobster fishers trying to stay positive during atypical spring season

Lobster fishers weren’t sure what to expect when the 2020 spring lobster season began on May 15.
The season had already been delayed by two weeks because of the downward turn in the market resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and there was some uncertainty over what catches and prices would be like.
“It was actually easier than everybody thought, and catches are good, so it makes everything a lot easier,” said Jonathan Ramsay, captain of the fishing vessel Knot Done Yet, based out of Northport.
While catches this season have been great, prices this year leave something to be desired. Right now, lobster fishers in LFA 24 are receiving $3.50 for canners and $4 for market sized lobster, down 25 cents after the first week of the season.
Still, prices are better than what they were in 2013, when they dipped to a point so low that fishers tied up their boats in protest.
“This is actually better than 2013, as far as I can see,” Darcy Foley, captain of the fishing vessel RWB, also based out of Northport. “We were on strike that year, with strict quotas, and at least a couple of days that we didn’t sail. So far it’s been better than expected. Prices are not great, but we’re lucky to be fishing the way things are playing out with COVID-19.”
Mr Foley said fishers at the port have been able to sell everything they catch.
Ian MacPherson, executive director of the PEI Fishermen’s Association (PEIFA) said calling this season challenging might be an understatement, but fishers have been working hard to make the best of this challenging set of circumstances regarding COVID-19.
He said it’s created anxiety because of all the uncertainty in terms of things like when the season was going to start officially, what would the catches be like, and what would the prices be. Mr MacPherson believes people have realistic expectations over what would come out of the season, and the focus for many fleets this year is to cover costs and look toward a more positive 2021.
“I think we are starting to hear about some improvement in markets, which is a positive thing,” he said. “I think everyone understands this is not a typical year, and I think there will be some challenges that maybe we haven’t faced in the past, or maybe we’ll see things transition more to what we’ve seen in past years.”
Mr MacPherson added that for the last number of weeks, the association has been working with both the federal and provincial governments in terms of support programs for fishers. One of the current challenges is a month ago there were a number of federal programs announced in terms of aid packages, but the details on some of those programs haven’t been released yet, and fishers haven’t been able to apply for them as a result.
There are talks of possibly extending the season to July 4, but the Department of Fisheries and Oceans has final say on whether or not that extension will happen.
Because the season got off to a rough start, some fishers were put on quota, including Jake Hackett, captain of the fishing vessel Morning Thunder, based out of Seacow Pond.
“It’s more challenges. If you’re over your quota you have to tie over your lobsters, and it’s more work to do and you worry if you’re going to get rid of your lobster at the end of it,” he said. Still, Mr Hackett remains positive as the season winds down to a close. “It could be worse. It will be nice to get back to normal some season and look back at this and say ‘Remember that time we were dealing with the challenges of that season?’ It can only go up from here.”
