Major renovations at O’Leary Community Sports Centre delayed

April 6 was supposed to be the starting day for renovations at the O’Leary Community Sports Centre, but that has since been delayed because of COVID-19.
The main renovation was set to be for the lobby area, but because of restrictions on how many people can gather in a space, and how far apart they have to be, that can’t happen right now.
“We’ve pushed that one off until next spring, and we’re going to try to do some of the smaller projects that we’re able to do with smaller crews,” said Dr Wade Sweet, president of the O’Leary Community Sports Centre Board.
The list of smaller projects includes replacing the rink’s ice plant, which is over 20 years old and is due to be replaced, putting new plastic on the boards in the rink, and re-doing the dressing rooms.
The board is looking at trying to get those three projects done because they can likely be completed with smaller crews and appropriate spacing.
“The ice plant, we’re just ordering the parts and equipment that we need, and if things relax we’ll be able to start that in July or August,” said Dr Sweet. “The boards would probably take two to three weeks once materials arrive. We’re probably not looking on a start date for that before June, and the dressing rooms, we’re just getting the contractors to have a look at now to see if it’s something they can do with a small crew.”
The total cost to the project is $1.7 million, with the smaller projects costing roughly $700,000.
Dr Sweet said the board has to raise a third of that $1.7 million, meaning it would need about $550,000 total. Right now they’ve managed to raise about $180,000. Of that number, $100,000 came from O’Leary winning the title of Kraft Hockeyville in 2017.
He said it was a very chaotic two weeks when the announcements about the closure of businesses were first being made in the province, with the board trying to find out what the contractors were able to do, what would be OK by the province, by the Construction Association of Prince Edward Island, and other precautions.
Because of the pandemic, the ability to fundraise has been impacted as well.
“Right now we’re reaching out to sponsorships,” said Dr Sweet. “We do have a few things on the go as well as some individual donations. It’s just been problematic with COVID. It’s hard to go door to door asking people to donate, especially when you can’t do door to door.”
He said there’s a chance the board might have to carry a mortgage on the renovations, but they might be able to avoid that from happening, depending on how things go with funding.
It’s been a frustrating process since the pandemic has become widespread, but Dr Sweet said everybody is in the same boat. He knows other businesses and organizations are trying to raise what they need as well, including the village of Tyne Valley as they try to raise the $6-8 million needed to rebuild their rink.
He said if people are interested in donating to the board’s capital campaign, they can contact rink manager, Jeff Ellseworth, or anyone on the rink board.
“It’s thrown a wrench into a lot of people’s plans, and we’re no different,” Dr Sweet concluded. “We just hope that when this is all over that everybody is able to get their projects underway again.”
