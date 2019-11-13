ME Callaghan selected by province to receive new heating system

Work is partially complete on a new biomass heating system at ME Callaghan Intermediate School, one of five schools in the province chosen to undergo the change from oil to a more energy efficient heating system.
A biomass heating system generates heat from the burning of material like wood chips or wood pellets, which is then used in heating systems.
“Installing an energy efficient biomass system seemed like a win/win opportunity,” said the school’s principal, Mary Lee Doucette. “It may reduce heating costs and it may potentially reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
Ms Doucette said the school received word during the 2018/2019 school year it was being considered for a biomass heating system. Right now, the school has two large oil burners installed in the basement, and there are times that both are running simultaneously to meet the demand for heat in the building.
This is the only school in West Prince to have this system installed. One other system in Prince County will be in Kensington, powering both Queen Elizabeth Elementary school, and Kensington Intermediate Senior High School.
There are currently 29 facilities in the province running on biomass. With the carbon reduction plan, the provincial government looked to see if a few more buildings maintained by the province would be good choices to switch to biomass heating.
“The school actually had a biomass plant back in the 80s,” said Tyler Gallant, mechanical engineer with the Department of Transportation Infrastructure, and Energy. “The chips that were being produced back then weren’t as good a quality, so it kind of just got abandoned. Since there’s still a lot of existing infrastructure that was already there, the capital costs to install at ME Callaghan was significantly lower than it would be at a building that doesn’t already have some of this infrastructure in place. It being one of the higher consumers for oil, it made sense that way as well.”
The cost for building a biomass heating is usually between $500,000 to $700,000, depending on the location. Because ME Callaghan already had some of that infrastructure in place, that number was reduced to $450,000.
“It’s already halfway completed, anything they had to take out, they took out, and they have all the new equipment in,” he said. “They’re basically at the point where they’re connecting everything right now, and pressure testing, and making sure that everything will work.”
Mr Gallant said it costs about $100,000 a year to heat ME Callaghan with oil, noting the school is one of the higher consumers for heating oil for the province.
The switch over to a biomass system will be partial, and the biomass is expected to offset about 90 per cent of the oil consumption, which should result in a cost reduction of about $20,000 a year. It’s also expected to offset about 320 tonnes of greenhouse gases, carbon dioxide, per a year.
By partially using a biomass heating system, the existing boilers at the school are expected to have a longer lifespan as a result. Mr Gallant said with proper maintenance the lifespan of the biomass system can be anywhere between 35 to 40 years.
Ms Doucette said the school feels fortunate to have been selected for the project.
“Hopefully the system runs well and reduces the cost of heating the school,” said Ms Doucette. “It would be wonderful if cost savings from using an energy efficient system like this could be funneled back in to the education budget. The extra funds would be helpful in addressing needed repairs in our aging schools, and also help to cover the cost of more front line workers in the education system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.