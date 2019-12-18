Part of the Emma Drive Subdivision will be getting a name change following a decision from Alberton Town Council that took place during its monthly meeting on Dec. 9.
The street in question is the one in the middle of the subdivision. Originally the plan was to name it O’Meara Street, but it’s been discovered there’s a street just outside of town that already bears that name.
”We sent it up to Grades 5 and 6 at the (Alberton) Elementary School to pick a name for the streets, and we would pick one,” said David Gordon, mayor of Alberton.
Names suggested include Arsenault Avenue, Old Oak Lane, Majestic Lane, O’Henry Drive, Amber Lane, Silver Fox Street, Merry Lane, Fox Lane, Town Hall Drive, Question Street, Candy Cane Lane, Alberton Avenue, Cornwall Drive, Gordon’s Drive, and others.
While discussing the matter, Councillor Michael Murphy questioned why the name change was necessary.
“The whole subdivision is Emma Drive, it’s a cul-de-sac,” he said. “It was designed to be a cul-de-sac, that’s why it was named Emma Drive.”
This led to a discussion over how many streets there are for the subdivision, and whether or not the subdivision is one street. Coun. Murphy said when the plans for the subdivision were first drawn up the subdivision was all one street, which was why it was called Emma Drive Subdivision. However, Week’s Drive was added in later drafts, and is on the current draft for the subdivision.
Councillor Blair Duggan thought it might be confusing having two streets named Emma Drive side by side, both connected at the bottom to Week’s Drive.
The two name suggestions that stood out to council were Fox Lane and Old Oak Lane. Councillor Chester Adams liked Old Oak Lane, but suggested a minor change to Oak Lane.
Oak Lane received the most votes, and a motion was made. The student who picked the name will receive a small gift from the town in thanks.
