New sidewalks, along with improvements to some existing ones, are in the works for Alberton.
Mayor David Gordon told council during their monthly meeting on July 13 that one tender has already been received for the project.
The new sidewalks would go from Dufferin Street, where it stops at the Phillips Residence, then down to North Street. The sidewalk would then go from North Street to Main Street so that will make kind of a loop. Another sidewalk loop would go from Dufferin Street, down to College Street, where it currently ends, and continue on to Carrol Street, and down over to Main Street.
The town might also try to put a sidewalk opposite the walking track on Albion Street, and expanding the sidewalk that ends at Alberton Elementary School, bringing it down to end at the Traveller’s Inn.
“People just like to be out for a walk, and it will making it more safe for people to be walking,” said CAO Donna Thomson.
Councillor Blair Duggan agreed.
“This spring with COVID, you’ve seen it a lot (residents walking in town), and that’s why these will give people a place where people can walk around and have a safe spot to walk,” he said.
At the end of the discussion, Mr Gordon suggested getting in contact with the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy to let them know what the town is planning. This way, the department can let the town know what to do and send them in the right direction regarding what to do and where to go.
