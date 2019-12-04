Nominations will be accepted until December 31 for three major industry awards.
The Agriculture Employer of the Year Award and Agriculture Employee of the Year Award are both presented by the PEI Agriculture Sector Council while the Dedication to Agriculture award is presented by Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson.
The employer award, which is sponsored by T&K Fire & Safety Ltd, honours an employer who demonstrates a tremendous level of dedication and support to their employees. The ideal candidate for this award is an agricultural employer who goes above and beyond to ensure their employees have a positive work experience.
Agricultural employers are encouraged to nominate employees for the 2019 PEI Agriculture Employee of the Year Award. The ideal candidate for this award makes an invaluable contribution to any farm operation. The candidate will have demonstrated a strong work ethic and shown dedication and commitment to the agricultural industry. The award is sponsored by Kool Breeze Farms.
The minister’s Dedication to Agriculture Award honours an agricultural employee who through long-serving, dedication, devotion, involvement, and thoughtfulness has contributed to the success and long-term profitability of the agriculture enterprise. The candidate will have long-term service in the agricultural industry.
All three awards will be presented at the annual meeting of the PEI Federation of Agriculture meeting in January.
